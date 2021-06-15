Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “State Museum Day” in Nebraska

Gov. Ricketts proclaims “State Museum Day” during a ceremony at Morrill Hall.

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation declaring “State Museum Day” in celebration of the University of Nebraska State Museum’s 150th anniversary. The proclamation honors the State Museum and acknowledges the important cultural contributions made by all museums throughout Nebraska.

“The ongoing research at Morrill Hall and the State Museum’s other locations plays a vital role in helping us better understand the animals, plants, natural history, and cultural past of Nebraska,” said Gov. Ricketts. “For generations, Morrill Hall has supported education in the state and stimulated interest in the sciences for Nebraska’s students.”

The Museum was founded in 1871 with a small teaching collection. Today, its research collections have grown to more than 13 million specimens and artifacts. The most famous resident of the Museum is “Archie,” the world’s largest fully mounted, composite Colombian mammoth fossil. With mammoth fossils uncovered in 90 out of Nebraska’s 93 counties, the mammoth is truly a state icon.

Welcoming the proclamation, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green highlighted the adaptability of the University and Museum throughout the pandemic. “Through its digital content, the Museum reached over 900,000 people in all 50 states and in 72 countries during the pandemic,” stated Chancellor Green. “Thanks to our global impact and the grit of our faculty, staff, and students, 2021 has shown we can continue to deliver on our mission, despite difficult circumstances.”

The Museum is holding a number of events throughout the year to celebrate its 150th anniversary. Additional information can be found at museum.unl.edu.