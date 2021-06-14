Nanopatterning Market Size to Reach USD 5.49 Billion in 2027 | Revenue Growth is Driven by Technological Advancements and Introduction of Nanograft Technology to Treat Coronary Heart Disease, says Emergen Research

Top players in the Nanopatterning market are: Toppan Photomasks, Inc., Nano Terra, Inc., AMO GmbH, Nanonex Corporation, Obducat AB, IMS Chips, Micro Resist Technology GmbH, NIL Technology ApS, SVG Optronics Co., Ltd, and Vistec Electron Beam GmbH, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nanopatterning market size is expected to reach USD 5.49 Billion in 2027 registering a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Emergen Research. Major factor driving market revenue growth is the increasing global demand for nanoscale surface customization. Moreover, technological advancements and introduction of nanograft technology to treat coronary heart disease will enhance market growth.

The increase in research and development activities and innovations in nano technology open new opportunities for the nanopatterning market. For instance, 3D nanopatterning plays a prominent role in producing complex 3D structures in medical and biological industry.

Moreover, market growth is projected to register an upward trend with the rising benefits of nanopatterning. Nanopatterning plays an important role in minimizing the usage of radiation-based nanolithography techniques and offers high-resolution nanoimprints at lower costs. In addition, large scale use of nanopatterning technology in fabrication sector has driven market growth.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization have led to increase in demand for electronics products. At present, notebooks are now being replaced by tablets. LEDs and smart televisions have quickly replaced CRT television. Further, the smart home concept by manufacturers and application designers is expected to propel demand in nanopatterning market over the forecast period.

However, expensive equipment and absence of skilled workers are major factors that will restrain nanopatterning market growth over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

In June 2020, Micro Resist Technology GmbH announced the joint venture with SÜSS MicroTec SE, supplier of process solutions and equipment for semiconductor industry. This collaboration will enable Micro Resist Technology to expand its production capacity, understand newly emerging requirements and nanoimprint lithography deployment.

The nanoimprint lithography segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 due to its high throughput, low cost, and high resolution.

The UV nanoimprint lithography technology is projected to register highest CAGR among other technology segments during the forecast period due to its ability to directly print complex patterns on wafers.

The consumer electronics segment is expected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to increase in use of laptops, tablets, smartphones, and AI-powered wearable appliances.

In 2019, North America held the largest share of the market. The nanopatterning market is expanding in nations like the United States and Canada as a result of technology advancements and market participant investments. The Asia Pacific market is predicted to increase significantly over the forecast period, owing to widespread implementation of this technology in the fabrication and electronics manufacturing industries.

Prominent players in the market are: Toppan Photomasks, Inc., Nano Terra, Inc., AMO GmbH, Nanonex Corporation, Obducat AB, IMS Chips, Micro Resist Technology GmbH, NIL Technology ApS, SVG Optronics Co., Ltd, and Vistec Electron Beam GmbH, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nanopatterning market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2027)

Nanoimprint Lithography

E-beam lithography

Others

Technology Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2027)

Soft lithography

UV nanoimprint lithography

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2027)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Foundry

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017 – 2027)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



