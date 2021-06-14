DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published June 14, 2021)

No boat? No problem. Learn all about shore fishing in this webinar Minnesota anglers can catch a wide variety of fish from shore or pier — sunfish, bass, pike, catfish and more. Anyone who wants to learn practical techniques to catch more fish from shore is invited to join a webinar from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at noon on Wednesday, June 16. The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.

DNR reminds anglers to be aware of northern pike zone regulations The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers who want to keep northern pike this fishing season to familiarize themselves with the regulations and be prepared to measure the fish. Minnesota has three northern pike zones that apply to inland waters and reflect the differing characteristics of pike populations across the state:

North-central : Limit of 10 northern pike, but not more than two pike longer than 26 inches; all fish 22 to 26 inches must be released.

: Limit of 10 northern pike, but not more than two pike longer than 26 inches; all fish 22 to 26 inches must be released. Northeast : Two northern pike; anglers must release all fish 30 to 40 inches, with only one fish over 40 inches allowed in possession.

: Two northern pike; anglers must release all fish 30 to 40 inches, with only one fish over 40 inches allowed in possession. South: Two northern pike; minimum size 24 inches.

Throughout the state, special regulations that cover individual lakes, rivers and streams remain in effect and take precedence over the zone regulations. The northern pike zone regulations do not apply to border waters. More information about northern pike zones, including a zone map, is available on the DNR’s northern pike page.