Governor Newsom Highlights Travel and Tourism Comeback, Announces New Vax for the Win California Dream Vacations on the Eve of State’s Full Reopening 

Californians aged 18+ who are at least partially vaccinated will have the chance to win vacation packages in a drawing on July 1

Destinations include Anaheim, Greater Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom today highlighted his proposed California Comeback Plan investments to jump-start the state’s travel economy as it fully reopens tomorrow, and announced a new Vax for the Win California Dream Vacations giveaway in partnership with Visit California to thank Californians for doing their part to get vaccinated and encourage them to revisit the state’s landmark destinations this summer.

“From California’s coastlines to our theme parks to our breath-taking national forests, our state’s diverse terrain and unique communities make us the envy of the world when it comes to tourism,” said Governor Newsom. “As we move forward to a post-pandemic life, our tourism sector is expected to come roaring back – making us, once again, a global leader in hospitality and leisure.”

The Governor is proposing $95 million to aid California’s tourism economy. During the height of the pandemic, California lost nearly half the 1.2 million jobs in our hospitality and tourism industries. With the support of the Governor’s investment, it is estimated that over 300,000 jobs can be recovered within a year, an increase that would normally take multiple years. The Governor is also supporting hundreds of millions of dollars for California’s ports. Tourism ports were hit particularly hard during the pandemic and with this infusion of funds, California’s ports will be able to rebuild and bring back jobs to our coastal communities.

On July 1, all Californians aged 18 and older who are at least partially vaccinated will have the chance to win in a randomized drawing for one of six different vacation packages to California’s gateway destination cities, including Anaheim, Greater Palm Springs, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco. Californians selected in the Dream Vacations drawing will also receive $2,000 to offset travel expenses.

“These epic vacations are just a sample of the endless variety of experiences California has to offer,” said Caroline Beteta, President & CEO of Visit California. “The state’s travel industry is rolling out the red carpet to travelers. With COVID-19 at record low rates in the state, now is the time to travel to California.”

The six trip packages include:

Discover the Best of Anaheim package for four

Greater Palm Spring Luxury package for two

Premium Los Angeles Experience for four

San Diego Beach Dream Vacation for four

San Diego Downtown Dream Vacation for four

San Francisco “Our Gate Is Open” Welcome Package for four

The Dream Vacations were curated by San Francisco Travel Association, Greater Palm Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Anaheim, Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board and the San Diego Tourism Authority, and tourism businesses across the state.

“The travel industry has continued to step up throughout the pandemic, providing shelter for front-line workers and people experiencing homelessness,” Beteta added. “After all our state has been through, it is heartwarming to see them giving back again.”

Similar to the Vax for the Win cash prize drawings, winners of the Dream Vacations will be randomly selected from the pool of eligible Californians and will not be initially announced to protect their privacy. Winners may be announced at a later date, if they consent. Californians will be required to complete their vaccinations in order to claim their Dream Vacation.

Details on the Dream Vacations packages can be found at covid19.ca.gov/vax-for-the-win/

Californians who have not gotten vaccinated yet are encouraged to go to myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to schedule their appointment as soon as possible, or go to myturn.ca.gov/clinic to find a walk-in clinic in their area.

