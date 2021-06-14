Soul singer Jeffrey Osborne's Benefit Casino at Dania Beach Concert Sells Out

Jeffrey Osborne at the Casino at Dania Beach Interior designer Steven G with the Embrace Girls at their Dec. 22 Christmas party. Members of the Embrace Girls Foundation wait to begin guitar lessons.

"An Intimate Night With Jeffrey Osborne" benefit concert at The Casino at Danica Beach sells out in less than two weeks.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, June 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Florida loves Jeffrey Osborne and the Embrace Girls Foundation Just twelve days after they went on sale, tickets for the “An Intimate Evening with Jeffery Osborne” concert at The Casino at Dania Beach have sold out.Osborne, whose hits with the smash group LTD and as a solo artist include the soul classics ‘Back in Love Again,’ ‘Love Ballad,’ ‘On the Wings of Love,’ and ‘I Really Don’t Need No Light,’ will give an intimate, one show only concert at The Casino at Dania Beach on Sunday, June 27.The show benefits the Miami-based Embrace Girls Foundation, a non-profit that provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for hundreds of girls in several public and private elementary and middle schools in Miami/Dade and Broward counties.Osborne describes the show, during which he will sing and take questions from the audience, as “a nice format that lets people get to know who I am and ask questions to give them more insight into me as an artist and as a person.”Embrace Girls Foundation founder and CEO Velma Lawrence was thrilled by the public support shown by the early sellout.“I am humbled by the support we’ve received,” Lawrence said. “The show selling out so quickly is a reflection of what it looks like when law enforcement, business and the community come together for a worthy cause and embrace the humanity in us all.”Tickets for the one show event sold out quickly due to supporters like Community-Police Relations Foundation founding Chairman and CEO Al Eskanazy, who bought 60 tickets to distribute to law enforcement and essential workers.According to the group’s website, www.CPRFCharity.org , it is a 501(c)(3) charity “dedicated to strengthening community and law enforcement relations through outreach, participation, events and scholarship; (and) supporting law enforcement, first responders and their families in times of distress or fraternity.”“I defy anyone to meet the Embrace Girls and not fall in love with them,” Eskanazy said. “The incredible job Miss Lawrence does is deserving of recognition and a model for the rest of the country.“When I see something like what she is doing, I would be foolish not to support it wholeheartedly.”Concert sponsors include Easy 93.1 FM, Hot 105 FM, the Team at Interiors by Steven G, and the Casino at Dania Beach, located about a 30-minute drive north of Miami, just south of Fort Lauderdale.“The Casino is very excited to have this show offering great music for a great cause, sell out so quickly,” said Joseph Eshkenazi, senior entertainment and events manager at the Casino at Dania Beach. “It sets a great precedent for what we believe will be one of many shows benefiting the Embrace Girls Foundation.”Legendary Cox Media’s Hot 105 FM DJ James T, and ABC affiliate WPLG Local 10 Anchor Nicole Perez will host, with music by 99 Jamz' She-J, Hercules.Osborne concert and longtime Embrace Girls Foundation sponsor Steven Gurowitz, head of the ‘Interiors by Steven G’ high end interior design company, said the early sellout shows people understand and support the work Lawrence and the Embrace Girls Foundation is doing in the community.“Velma has her heart and soul in this group 24/7,” Gurowitz said. “We have embraced them because we just love what she and her team do in helping these children find their life paths.“We have to help these children, many of whom are living with adversity in their lives, to become leaders, and wonderful, wonderful adults.”To learn more about the Embrace Girls Foundation, or to make a donation, go to www.embracegirlpower.org

An Embrace Girls Tea Party