Money4vehicle announces Instant High Dollars for Late Model Junk Cars

Money4Vehicle, buy used cars in NJ are. They have announced high dollars for late model junk cars.

ELIZABETH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Money4vehicle announces Instant High Dollars for Late Model Cars and $500 for Junk Cars

Money4Vehicle, the leaders in buying used cars in NJ area, announces high dollar for late model cars and up to $500 for junk cars and more. This offer is valid for all kinds of old cars irrespective of their condition, year, make and model.

High Dollars for Late Model Cars

Selling car for cash is gaining more and more popularity nowadays because, simply put, it saves time without needing to compromise on the price. In fact, when you use our services, you no longer need to post costly classified ads and entertain endless prospective buyers to test drive your car. The car owners who have late model cars parked in the backyard can take advantage of this offer. Every car has its value depending upon its condition. They inspect the vehicle and make an offer immediately. If acceptable to the client, they also pay in CASH on the spot.

Their website www.money4vehicle.com has details about the locations in which they offer their services and an extensive FAQs for the users. An interested party can simply fill a form. Their representative promptly calls back the clients within 24 hours and fix an appointment. Dealing with them is easier as the documentation is rather hassle-free, and the client gets paid immediately. Considering the current pandemic situation an opportunity to find some instant CASH while getting rid of the junk is rather helpful for the people. Their services include free towing away. They buy all kind of make, models, damaged, accidental, broken, junk cars, SUV, trucks, cars without title and virtually anything with wheels.

$500 Instant cash for junk cars

The owner and the managing partner of Money4Vehicle, Eli said – “Selling junk cars can be a difficult task if a car is not in running condition for years. But we buy any condition junk car whether it is running or not. Usually, people will visit junkyards to get rid of junk cars. Sorry to say, but they don't value a car at all. A car owner cannot expect a good offer and proper car disposal from them. We value both customer's time and junk cars. We pay the best possible price for junk cars and keep the process of buying simple.”

“We follow an environment-friendly process for recycling junk cars. First, we remove all the hazardous material from the car and dispose of it. Then, all the reusable parts of the car are removed for reselling and use all the remaining scrap for steel. We have recycled many junk vehicles by now and are contributing our part in saving the environment. This kind of proper disposal also helps in reducing the accumulation of car waste in junkyards".

Trade-In cars Vs Selling Junk cars

The trade-in car trend is growing rapidly, and car owners find it as the easiest way of disposing of their old car and buying a new car by paying the difference. But this does not ensure that car owners are getting the best price for their old car. The Trade-in car option is just like junking your car in a junkyard where you will get a fixed price for your old car irrespective of its actual value. Trade-in car option is more beneficial for car dealers than a car owner.

Money4Vehicle, offers a completely different approach. After talking to Eli, she shared the five-star rating her company has received on Google Map. She said – “We believe in a fair deal where customers can get equal benefits like us. Our offer prices are always better than any trade-in car prices. Moreover, our selling process is quite easy, and it saves a lot of time and energy. With trade-in cars, a car owner must compare multiple trades in quotes and negotiate for the best deals. But we always offer fair and best deals that satisfy car owners as well. We also offer a free car pickup service with every car purchase. A car owner does not need to worry about it at all. No extra charges will be deducted from the offer in the name of towing service. Whatever offer the car expert will make, the client will get the better amount with us.”

Do you still have a question in mind about how to sell my car for cash? Money4Vehicle is one of the oldest car dealers located in New Jersey. It has branches in New York and Miami as well. It has 115 service area in NJ which includes Englewood, Elizabeth, Linden, Hamilton, Newark, Roselle Park, Springfield, East Brunswick, Orange, Roselle Park, Union, Berkeley, Closter, Cranford, Ridgefield, Springdale, East Rutherford, Lincoln, Milford, Lakewood, Cherry Hill, Ashland & more etc.

They deal in all kinds of old (used) cars. Free towing and no hidden charges make it the most preferable old car dealer in NJ.

