REPUBLIC GOLDFIELDS INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Republic Goldfields Inc. (“Republic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”) for gross proceeds of $100,350. Pursuant to the Private Placement, the Company issued 142,857,143 common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) at a price of $0.0007 per Common Share, and 500,000 preferred shares of the Company (the “Preferred Shares”) at a price of $0.0007 per Preferred Share. The terms of the Private Placement remain the same as previously disclosed in the Company’s news release dated June 10, 2021. All Common Shares and Preferred Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.
Early Warning Report
In connection with the Private Placement, Altesino Capital Corp. (“Altesino”) a corporation with a head office in Toronto, Ontario, acquired 142,857,143 Common Shares and 500,000 Preferred Shares for an aggregate consideration of $100,350, and now holds an aggregate of 142,857,143 Common shares and 500,000 Preferred Shares, representing 89.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 50% of the Preferred Shares on a non-diluted basis. The Common Shares and Preferred Shares acquired pursuant to the Private Placement were acquired by Altesino for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, it may from time to time in the future increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.
Copies of the early warning report that will be filed by Altesino may be obtained on the Company’s SEDAR profile or by contacting the Company at 416-258-3059.
Richard Paolone
