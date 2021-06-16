Sina Bari Reflects on the Value of Innovative Technologies in Plastic Surgery
Sina Bari MD Offers Valuable Insights for the Future of Plastic Surgery
With more than two decades of impactful experience exploring the intermingling worlds of traditional medicine, technology and plastic surgery, Sina Bari is paving the way for future professionals in his field and beyond. Establishing himself as a leader early on, Dr. Bari was one of three medical graduates to be chosen to participate in Stanford Hospital and Clinics’ 6 years accelerated Plastic Surgery residency. This caliber of excellence has not wavered throughout Dr. Bari’s career, as he continues to deepen his understanding of the intricate relationships between medicine, innovative technology and plastic surgery. The following insights reveal how Dr. Bari envisions the years to come in the world of Plastic Surgery.
High-Quality Data is Key, Says Sina Bari
From a young age, Dr. Bari had an affinity for technology, learning to program at age 8. By working in IT, he was able to pay his way through medical school. However, his journey in technology did not stop there. In fact, before launching his private practice, Sina Bari Plastic Surgery, Dr. Bari spent years cultivating his research, analytical and hands-on skills in order to provide his patients with flawless procedures and results.
Today, he is the proud Director of Medical AI at iMerit, a company that strives to improve and enrich companies’ data and algorithms. With a burning passion for both plastic surgery and technology, Sina Bari is a large proponent of implementing cutting-edge technology into common procedures. To that end, he believes that the key to a successful future in plastic surgery lies in working with high-quality data to analyze patients, direct treatment, and predict outcomes.
Innovative Technology Is Paving the Way Forward in Plastic Surgery
With data playing an increasingly central role in the development of Plastic Surgery practices, Sina Bari MD is interested to see how technology will continue to evolve to meet professionals’ -- and clients’ -- ever-changing needs. When it comes to common procedures like liposuction, skin tightening, or a facelift, Dr. Bari believes that there is progress yet to come concerning efficiency, optimal results, and client satisfaction that can be gained from emerging advances in robotics and machine learning. He welcomes new tools, but always prioritizes his patients’ safety first, no matter what the procedure. Obtaining the best data available will help leading professionals organize and analyze patient results, trends and improve workflow. With these advancements and more in store, Dr. Sina Bari remains optimistic and eager for the future of Plastic Surgery.
