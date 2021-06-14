U.S. Supreme Court opinions: June 14

The United States Supreme Court has released two new opinions.

In Greer v. United States, the court held that in a felon-in-possession case under 18 U. S. C. §922(g)(1), an error under Rehaif v. United States is not a basis for plain-error relief unless the defendant first makes a sufficient argument or representation on appeal that he would have presented evidence at trial that he did not in fact know he was a felon.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-8709_n7io.pdf

In Terry v. United States, the court held that a sentence reduction under the First Step Act is available only if an offender’s prior conviction of a crack cocaine offense triggered a mandatory minimum sentence.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-5904_i4dk.pdf