The Special Representative concludes his visit to Burkina Faso, expresses his solidarity, and renews the support of the United Nations for Burkina Faso

United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) Download logo

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office in West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mahamat ANNADIF, concluded a two-day visit to Burkina Faso.

This visit is part of his familiarization tour with the authorities in the sub region, in his new capacity as of Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel.

In Ouagadougou, Mr. ANNADIF was received in audience by His Excellency, the President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré. He also had talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of State in charge of national reconciliation, as well as with technical and financial partners of Burkina Faso.

Discussions focused on a series of related topics, in particular the deterioration of the security situation in the sub-region, and the need to pool forces and efforts to effectively combat terrorism.

The Special Representative condemned the terrorist attacks against the Burkinabè people and expressed his deep sympathy and solidarity with the Government and the people in their fight against terrorism.

Mr. ANNADIF also praised Burkina Faso’s tireless efforts in favor of peacebuilding and renewed the unwavering commitment of the United Nations to combat terrorism and build lasting peace and development.

The Special Representative also interacted with the United Nations country team. He congratulated all the agencies for the quality of their commitments and the work accomplished in the service of peace and development in Burkina Faso.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).

