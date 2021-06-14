Disinfectant Chemicals Market Valuation to Reach USD 7.2 Billion by 2027 at 5% CAGR | Market Research Future (MRFR)

Key Players involved in the Disinfectant Chemicals Market are Cantel Medical (US), STERIS plc (US), The Clorox Company (US), Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands), Steris Corporation (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Betco (US), Ecolab (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Diversey, Inc. (US), DuPont (US), 3M (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Bio-Cide International, Inc. (US).

June 14, 2021

As per Market Research Future (MRFR), The Disinfectant Chemicals Market is foreseen to gain an approximately USD 7.2 Billion income at a 5% CAGR by the end of 2027. The disinfectant chemicals market is estimated to gain increased traction due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic that has promoted the use of sanitizing chemicals. As provisions in the grocery store cleaning aisles dwindle, individuals are on the lookout for products that they can use to exterminate the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. Though producers of disinfectants are taking drastic steps to ensure that they can keep up, the demand is estimated to go on escalating steadily and with some raw material supply chains being strained. The disinfectants are also unlike biocides—the latter which is aimed to finish all forms of life, not just microorganisms.

Disinfectants work by abolishing the cell wall of microorganisms or obstructing their metabolism, which is also a form of decontamination, which can be outlined as the process whereby physical or chemical approaches are consumed to decrease the measure of pathogenic microorganisms on the exterior. However, the pandemic is estimated to create novel avenues for revenues and expansion possibilities. For instance, Lanxess is mounting its disinfection dealing with two purchases. The specialty chemical company has employed a contract to buy Intace, a French professional in fungicides for packaging, for an unrevealed sum. Lanxess is also transferring the USD 85 million purchase of the French livestock disinfection products manufacturer Theseo, a transaction it requires to close midyear.

Market Insights

The North American region has supposedly borne the brunt of the pandemic, which has led the government bodies there to devise strategic moves to deal with the problem, many of which are reliant on disinfectant chemical usage. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US has recommended consistent washing of often touched surfaces, along with full hand washing, both of which have been identified as typical practices for promoting the slower spread of viruses and bacteria. Nonetheless, customers are specifically demanding products that can kill SARS-CoV-2, so that mobility and normalcy in life can be restored. The EPA has also announced a list of antimicrobial products for usage against SARS-CoV-2, under a developing viral pathogens program advanced for this scenario. The use of disinfectant chemicals on surfaces such as countertops, doorknobs, and electronic equipment is predicted to further enhance the disinfectant chemicals market.

Market Segmentation:

In the composition segment category, Chlorine compounds are preferred as they have universal disinfectant properties. Their bleaching and germicidal properties and a comprehensive range of antimicrobial properties are estimated to further promote the disinfectant chemicals market. Hypochlorites are the most regular chlorine disinfectants that are used extensively due to their wide-ranging range of antiviral and antibacterial properties, which are also estimated to show potential in the future. QACS or Quaternary ammonium compounds that are increasingly being used in sprays, wipes, and other household cleaners are considered low-level disinfectants but are estimated to rise with improvement in demand. Alcohols and aldehydes which are widely used as all-purpose disinfectants are credited for the principal market share in disinfectant chemicals.

Alcohols such as ethanol and isopropanol are used in 70-90% concentration as a general use disinfectant to kill lipophilic viruses, especially in this period. The use of Hydrogen peroxide is also found to be effective has been subsequently used in the spray vans and hospitals for the containment of COVID-19. The air disinfectant segment is also found to be used widely throughout the outbreak of COVID-19 to avert the spreading of the virus. Due to the increase in demand from the healthcare industry, the surface disinfectants segment is projected to witness the quickest growth in the global disinfectant chemicals market.

Key Players Locking Horns:

The contenders in the market are observed capitalizing on the lucrative opportunities that are present currently to establish a firmer foothold in the market. For example, Bain Capital and Cinven have come into a deal to purchase Lonza’s specialty chemical business for USD 4.7 billion. The transaction will transfer 17 manufacturing locations and 2,800 personnel over to the private equity firms and permit Lonza to focus on its health-care business, counting a 10-year agreement to produce Moderna’s messenger RNA vaccine for treating COVID-19. The divestment is a portion of Lonza’s change into a pure-play health-care business providing active pharmaceutical ingredients and other contract manufacturing facilities to the drug business. It backs a variation move the company completed in 2011 when it attained the antimicrobial chemical maker Arch Chemicals for USD 1.4 billion, with that deal making Lonza the major provider of pool-disinfectant chemicals and purchasing several related business lines.

Affluent vendors in the Global Disinfectant Chemicals Market are:

Cantel Medical (US)

STERIS plc (US)

The Clorox Company (US)

Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands)

Steris Corporation (US)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Betco (US)

Ecolab (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Diversey, Inc. (US)

DuPont (US)

3M (US)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK)

Bio-Cide International, Inc. (US)

Regional Analysis:

The North American disinfectant chemicals market is found to be driven by the incidence of varied healthcare infrastructure and an upsurge in the commonness of HAIs in Canada. The disinfectant chemicals market in Europe is expected to witness a need for disinfectant chemicals due to the large population, increased number of healthcare service programs, and compulsory use of disinfectants by government organizations, such as EPA. The Asia-Pacific disinfectant chemicals market is the fastest increasing regional market on account of the growing healthcare expenditure in the region. The growth possibility is in developing countries, such as Thailand, India, China, and others. The demand for disinfectant chemicals in the MEA region is rising due to the growing focus on refining healthcare facilities and rising alertness among the end-users. The Latin American disinfectant chemicals market is projected to witness distinguished demand for disinfectant chemicals owing to the growing occurrence of HAIs in the region.

