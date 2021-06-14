Energy Forum welcome key investors, public and private stakeholders for revolutionary interactive business development
Latin America Energy Forum (24 June – 1 July) will host investors and public & private stakeholders from LATAM’s energy sector for interactive digital meetings
An excellent venue for us to convene with important Latin American and global power sector stakeholders and discuss concerns that shape the future of the energy industry in Latin America.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Latin America Energy Forum will take place from 24th June – 1st July, hosting investors and public and private stakeholders across Latin America’s energy sector in a series of highly interactive digital boardrooms.
— James Shepherd, CEO, Altaaqa Global Energy Services, Forum Sponsor
The US Development Finance Institution (DFC), Naturgas, OLADE, IEA, USTDA, EIB, CAF and Naturgas alongside high-level government representatives from Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Chile, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Guatemala and Grenada will join the Forum to discuss the finance and funding of energy projects in Latin America, in light of the new US Administrations, and to explore the adoption of innovative technology in the sector.
The participants will join individual boardrooms with limited attendance, engaging in a more focused dialogue with cornerstone stakeholders and key members of the value chain in LATAM and the US.
“The Latin America Energy Forum (LAEF) has always been an excellent venue for us to convene with important Latin American and global power sector stakeholders and discuss strategic, operational and technological concerns that shape the future of the energy industry in Latin America and beyond.” James Shepherd, CEO, Altaaqa Global Energy Services, Forum Sponsor.
The Forum also confirms the following participants:
• H.E Honourable Gregory Bowen, Minister, Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, Physical Development and Energy, Grenada
• H.E Honourable Alberto Pimentel Mata, Minister of Energy and Mines, Ministry of Energy and Mines of Guatemala
• H.E Honourable Jorge Rivera Staff, National Secretary of Energy, National Energy Secretariat of Panama
• H.E Honourable Stuart Young, Minister, Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, Trinidad & Tobago
• H.E Honourable Edgar Blanco, Undersecretary of Mining, Ministry of Mining of Chile
• H.E Honourable Carlos Zaldivar, Vice Minister of Mines and Energy, Ministry of Public Works and Communications of Paraguay
• Aldo Barroso Cores Junior, Director Department of Natural Gas, Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy
• Lilia Mascarenhas Sant’Agostino, Deputy Secretary of Geology, Mining and Mineral Transformation, Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy of Brazil
• Juan Miguel Duran Prieto, President, ANM National Mining Agency, Colombia
• Dave Marchick, Chief Operating Officer, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)
• Pablo de la Flor, Executive Director at National Society of Mining Petroleum and Energy (SNMPE) – Peru
• Andrés Sarmiento Grisales, Secretary General, Naturgas
• Pablo Ferragut, Senior Project Manager and Gas Specialist, Arpel
• Alfonso Blanco, Executive Secretary, OLADE
• Ariel Yepez, Energy Division Chief, IADB, Inter-American Development Bank
• Daniele La Porta, Senior Mining Specialist - Energy and Extractives, World Bank
• Antonio Silveira, Vice President of Infrastructure, Development Bank of Latin America (CAF)
• Raffaele Cordiner, Senior Investment Officer Corporate Lending Latin America, European Investment Bank (EIB)
• Mariano Berkenwald, Latin America Programme Officer, International Energy Agency (IEA)
• Jaime Peralta, Board Director, Nacional Electric Coordinator (CEN), Chile
• César Butrón, President of the Board, National Interconnected System Financial Operation Committee of Peru (COES)
• Yeimy Báez, Vice President of Gas, Ecopetrol
• Fernando Gonzales, CEO, Cerro Dominador
• Desigan Govender, Product Manager: Hardware, Conlog
For more information about this meeting:
Meeting dates: 24th June – 1st July 2021
Venue: Online
Website: www.latam-growingeconomies.com
Contact: Monica Rico – Marketing Manager: Latin America Portfolio
Email: monica@energynet.co.uk
Telephone: +44 (0) 7423555808
