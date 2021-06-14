Patient Handling Equipment Market Size Worth USD 15,430 Million By 2027, at 8.3% CAGR, Estimates Market Research Future (MRFR)

Prominent Players in the Patient Handling Equipment Market are Malvestio Spa (Italy), Stryker (US), Invacare Corporation (US), Handicare (Sweden), GF Health Products, Inc. (US), Arjo (Sweden), Joerns Healthcare LLC (US), Prism Medical UK (UK), McAuley Medical, Inc. (US), Etac AB (Sweden), EZ Way, Inc. (US), LINET (Czech Republic), Savaria (Canada), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Ossenberg GmbH (Germany), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US).

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the Patient Handling Equipment Market to attain a valuation of USD 15,430.18 Million by 2027. MRFR also anticipates the market to thrive at a rate of 8.3% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Governments are increasingly laying down guidelines and regulations pertaining to manual handling in healthcare, which are expected to be followed diligently and can help boost the demand for patient handling equipment in the near future. For instance, the National Institute of Occupational Safety & Health’s regulations with respect to the lifting equation with Recommended Weight Limit (RWL) help ensure that the patients are effectively handled, and the caregivers are not subjected to any risk of injury.

Furthermore, rising burden of disabilities worldwide combined with the growth of the elderly population prone to a number of disorders should foster the sales of patient handling equipment in the following years. The World Health Organization reported in 2014 that out of the total number of diseases in 2021, close to 1.18 million patients will be afflicted with some form of disability while the number by 2031 will reach 1.43 million patients. It is also expected that the frequent introduction of technical enhanced and safe device or equipment that are easy to operate by the caregivers, while also helping avoiding MSDs should work in the favour of the global market.

Developments Post COVID-19 Outbreak

The entire healthcare sector has been deeply affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in weakened demand for patient handling equipment. The lockdown has lowered the workforce across the manufacturing units, leading to reduced production capacity. The novel coronavirus has also thrown challenges at the players in the form of revenue losses, debts, weaker supply chains, to name a few.

The accelerated cases of SARS-CoV-2 have compelled manufacturers to follow strict safety norms and maintain efficient communication, as employees’ health has become the key focus. It is also expected that the patient handling equipment industry can pick up pace in the coming years, backed by the surge in digitization in the healthcare industry.

Key Players Locking Horns:

The patient handling equipment industry is rife with a number of players indulging in intense competition. Many of these companies are focused on carrying out extensive research and development activities to introduce new products that have multiple applications. Leading companies also adopt a number of organic as well as inorganic growth tactics, such as mergers & acquisitions, innovative product launches and expansions to enhance their share in the global industry.

Market Segmentation:

Product, Application and End-user are the top market segments listed in the MRFR report.

Product-based key segments are bathroom & toilet assist equipment, stretchers & transport chairs, ambulatory aids, patient transfer devices, wheelchairs & mobility scooters, medical beds, and others. Patient transfer devices stand as the leading segment in the market on account of the growing prevalence of obesity worldwide. Meanwhile, medical beds are generating robust demand as well, with electric beds, semi-electric beds and manual beds gaining high traction.

Applications of patient handling equipment include mobility assistance, long term care, acute & critical care, and more. Acute & critical care segment is most likely to attain the top spot, in view of the significant increase in the rate of viral infections, cardiovascular diseases, and various acute diseases. Long term care segment can procure the fastest growth rate, owing to the significant burden of target diseases like tetanus, Alzheimer’s disease, tuberculosis, and others.

Major industry end-users are hospitals, home care settings and others. Hospitals segment is in the lead, in line with the developments in healthcare infrastructure along with the surge in healthcare spending.

Regional Status:

Europe, Americas, MEA or Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific or APAC are the major regions that have been focused on in the MRFR report to analyze the growth prospects of the global market.

The lead has been taken by the American market, in view of the escalating obesity cases, in addition to various other chronic diseases. Heightened preference for home care equipment, expanding geriatric population, and favorable government aid in developing medical infrastructure can further benefit the patient handling equipment market in the region. Another growth rendering aspect has been the surge in musculoskeletal disorder rate in the region, which also bolsters the product demand.

Europe stands as the second most lucrative market for patient handling equipment, thanks to the significant number of research and development activities taking place in the region, backed by large-scale investments. Europe further benefits from the presence of a huge number of well-equipped medical facilities, skilled professionals, and the soaring demand for improved healthcare services. Supportive standards pertaining to patient safety and the surging prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases also add to the value of the patient handling equipment market in the region.

The APAC market should continue to soar rapidly and attain the fastest growth rate during the evaluation period. Some of the key growth boosters include the mounting cases of MSD-caused injuries, expanding older population and the improvement in the healthcare infrastructure. Substantial prominence of chronic ailments in the region also fosters growth. A number of countries have imposed policies regarding safe handling to avoid injury to caregivers while lifting patients. This has encouraged the adoption of patient handling equipment in the healthcare industry. Moreover, the fast-economic growth of China, India, as well as Southeast Asia has prompted global players to invest significantly in this region, presenting attractive opportunities.

Latest Developments:

Stryker, a reputed medical technology firm, has launched a wireless hospital bed series, ProCuity. The bed helps bring down the number of patient falls at every acuity level and bolster the nurse workflow safety as well as efficiency. The bed connects smoothly with the nurse call systems with no requirement for wires or cables. The medical bed is ergonomically developed with advanced technologies to promote intuitive positioning of the patient along with bed alarms and side rails.

