White Bullet integrates with 4D to enable advertisers to tap into targeted inventory whilst protecting brand reputation
The cybersecurity and IP protection company and the contextual outcomes engine join forces to deliver brand-safe advertising at scaleLONDON, UK, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybersecurity and IP protection expert, White Bullet, has integrated with leading self-service contextual outcomes engine, 4D, a division of Silverbullet. The integration, which is now live in 4D, enables advertisers to benefit from targeted inventory at scale, whilst avoiding IP-infringement and preventing ads from going to pirate websites and apps.
Advertisers waste billions of dollars on illegal content and on IP-infringing sites. The partnership between Silverbullet and White Bullet empowers brands and agency marketers to gain transparency into their inventory and reduce the risk of wasting budget due to ads being run on websites promoting or enabling pirated content.
4D is a next generation contextual outcomes engine which leverages proven methodologies to drive in-the-moment marketing and brand suitability for digital media buying, with this partnership uniting two companies dedicated to brand suitability for digital advertisers. It delivers products and services designed for the first-party data, post-cookie era; unlocking significant ROI for marketing investments. Through the application of best-in-class technology and expertise, it empowers marketing efforts, enabling brand-safe targeting to drive effective, in-the-moment marketing.
White Bullet offers services to make the job of detecting fraudulent content easier. It helps to combat traditional website piracy and emerging threats, with its IPIP platform leveraging AI and machine learning to uncover and assess IP-infringing content across multiple digital ecosystems. It harvests data from billions of websites and over 50 app stores worldwide, revealing the financial impact of this wide-scale, global problem.
Peter Szyszko, CEO, White Bullet says: “With the cookieless era upon us and the increasing importance of first-party data and opt-in marketing approaches, this partnership with 4D, a division of Silverbullet, will enable organisations to drive in-the-moment advertising which - crucially - avoids IP infringing sites. Companies cannot afford to be wasting money on pirated content and by joining forces with 4D, together we are making in-the-moment, brand-safe marketing possible.”
Silverbullet CSO and 4D co-founder, Umberto Torrielli, adds: “We are building the first of its kind contextual marketplace and our partnership with WhiteBullet is a big step towards our overall goal. In an industry in which brand equity is always at stake, partnering with White Bullet alleviates the concern of running on pirated content; a constant challenge for advertisers. Now, through the 4D Dimensions Marketplace, marketers can tap into data sources such as White Bullet to build contexts that will ensure brands are not unwillingly funding piracy and drive better performance and holistic outcomes through the 4D outcomes engine.”
About White Bullet Solutions
Founded in 2012 by a leadership team of experienced Intellectual Property lawyers from the media and advertising industries, White Bullet offers companies IP risk protection, Brand Safety and full transparency on their advertising placement and digital supply chains.
White Bullet works collaboratively with brands, policy makers and the advertising industry to safeguard advertising spend and prevent ad placements from appearing on IP Infringing domains and apps. White Bullet is a Digital Advertising Assurance Provider under the TAG Certified Against Piracy Programme and is a stakeholder to the EU Commission Memorandum of Understanding on Advertising and IPR.
White Bullet comprises IP experts with dedicated technical engineers who specialise in AI, big data models and predictive machine learning. The team includes highly skilled investigators and data analysts experienced in tackling the trafficking and distribution of pirated and counterfeit goods. With offices in London, New York and Los Angeles, White Bullet advises policy makers and government bodies on regulatory and compliance programmes globally.
About Silverbullet
Silverbullet is the leading marketing transformation company that helps the world’s biggest brands to improve business outcomes. We reduce the friction across digital marketing, empowering better, faster and smarter marketing decisions. Founded in 2016, the company is headquartered in London, with a team of consultants, product experts, data scientists, and marketing engineers in Milan, Munich, Melbourne and New York.
About 4D:
4D is the leading contextual outcomes engine that enables clients to step into the post-cookie, first-party data future with confidence. We bring together the most advanced machine learning and AI technologies to help you reach your customers at the right place, right time, and in the right moment. 4D is a division of Silverbullet.
