Iran - Activities of MEK supporters in the second week of June - Call for the boycott of the sham elections

June 14, 2021 - Iran – Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters in the second week of June – Call for boycott of the sham elections.

Iran – Activities of Resistance Units and MEK supporters in the second week of June – Call for boycott of the sham elections.

June 14, 2021 - Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.

Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.

June 14, 2021 - Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“The nation has not forgotten that Raisi, is the henchman of the 1988 massacre”– Second week of June 2021.

Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“The nation has not forgotten that Raisi, is the henchman of the 1988 massacre”– Second week of June 2021.

June 14, 2021 - Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“Down with Khamenei, down with Raisi, henchman of the 1988 massacre, yes to a democratically-elected republic

Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“Down with Khamenei, down with Raisi, henchman of the 1988 massacre, yes to a democratically-elected republic”– Second week o

June 14, 2021 - Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – Second week of June 2021

Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – Second week of June 2021

June 14, 2021 - Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic”– Second week of June 2021.

Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic”– Second week of June 2021.

June 14, 2021 - Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.

Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.

June 14, 2021 - Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.

Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.

These activities were carried out as the regime's security forces were on maximum alert. People in different regions welcomed the campaign.

The nation has not forgotten, Raisi is the henchman of the 1988 massacre. 'My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,'”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the resistance units and MEK
supporters continued their activities on the second week of June.

CALL FOR A BOYCOTT OF THE SHAM ELECTION
Supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK Iran / PMOI) and Resistance Units over the past week, called for a boycott of the mullahs’ regime presidential election farce by posting banners and placards, writing graffiti, and distributing leaflets. These activities were carried out as the regime’s security forces were on maximum alert. People in different regions welcomed the campaign.

THE SLOGANS WERE WRITTEN ON PLACARDS AND ON WALLS
MARYAM RAJAVI
“Maryam Rajavi: boycott of the sham election is a patriotic duty,”. “Maryam Rajavi: The main objective of the election farce is to cover-up repression, murder and plunder,”

MASSOUD RAJAVI
“Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny will be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children, the rebels will win the victory,”. “Massoud Rajavi: The uprising of the Iranian people will end the rule of plunderers and usurpers of the nation’s sovereignty,”. “Massoud Rajavi: The clerical regime is a viper, it does not give birth to a dove,”.

“DOWN WITH KHAMENEI, DOWN WITH RAISI, HAIL TO RAJAVI,”
“The nation has not forgotten that Raisi, is the henchmen of the 1988 massacre,”. “Down with Khamenei, down with Raisi, henchman of the 1988 massacre, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”

“No to the regime’s sham election, yes to a free election and a democratically-elected republic,”. “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”. “We’re fighting women and men, fight and we fight back,”. “Democracy, Freedom with Maryam Rajavi.”.

THE ACTIVITIES OF MEK SUPPORTERS ACROSS IRAN
In addition to different areas of Tehran, the activities of MEK supporters and Resistance centers were carried out in various cities, including Karaj, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad, Hamadan, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Ilam, Bandar Abbas, Arak, Qazvin, Semnan, Sanandaj, Abadan, Shahr-e-Rey, Behshahr, Yasuj, Andimeshk, Dezful, Behbahan, Firzabad, Lar (Fars), Shahinshahr, Mahshahr, Hamidiyeh, Baghmalek, Marvdasht.

Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.

Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic”– Second week of June 2021

Isfahan and Hamedan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“The nation has not forgotten that Raisi, is the henchman of the 1988 massacre”– Second week of June 2021.

Qazvin, Ilam, Behshahr, Shahr-e-Rey, and Bander Abbas – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“Down with Khamenei, down with Raisi, henchman of the 1988 massacre, yes to a democratically-elected republic”– The second week of June 2021

Andimeshk – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – Second week of June 2021

Abadan and Hamidiyeh – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic”– Second week of June 2021.

Shiraz – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: The main objective of the election farce is to cover-up repression, murder, and plunder” – The second week of June 2021.

Marvdasht – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – »Iran’s destiny will be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children, the rebellions will obtain victory”– Second week of June 2021.

Mashhad, Sanandaj, and Semnan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.

Behbahan and Yasuj – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Down with Khamenei, down with Raisi, hail to Rajavi” – Second week of June 2021.

Hamidiyeh – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“Our vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic”– Second week of June 2021.

Shahinshahr – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – Second week of June 2021.

Mahshahr – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.

Arak – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “We’re fighting women and men, fight and we will fight back” – The second week of June 2021.

Kermanshah, and Baghmalek – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “The people’s vote is regime change” – Second week of June 2021.

Dezful – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Our vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.

Firuz Abad – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Boycott of the Sham presidential election is a patriotic duty and our pledge to the martyrs” – Second week of June 2021.

LAR (FARS): Lar (Fars) – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “The Iranian people’s vote is regime change” – Second week of June 2021.

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

Taking to graffiti against the Iranian regime's sham presidential election by MEK Resistance Units

You just read:

Iran - Activities of MEK supporters in the second week of June - Call for the boycott of the sham elections

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran - Activities of MEK supporters in the second week of June - Call for the boycott of the sham elections
(Video) Free Iran 2021: The West Should Expect Escalation of Human Rights Abuses
(Exclusive Video) Iran: MEK Resistance Units Expose Sham Presidential Election, Brutal Candidate
View All Stories From This Author