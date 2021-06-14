Iran - Activities of MEK supporters in the second week of June - Call for the boycott of the sham elections
These activities were carried out as the regime's security forces were on maximum alert. People in different regions welcomed the campaign.
CALL FOR A BOYCOTT OF THE SHAM ELECTION
Supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK Iran / PMOI) and Resistance Units over the past week, called for a boycott of the mullahs’ regime presidential election farce by posting banners and placards, writing graffiti, and distributing leaflets. These activities were carried out as the regime’s security forces were on maximum alert. People in different regions welcomed the campaign.
THE SLOGANS WERE WRITTEN ON PLACARDS AND ON WALLS
MARYAM RAJAVI
“Maryam Rajavi: boycott of the sham election is a patriotic duty,”. “Maryam Rajavi: The main objective of the election farce is to cover-up repression, murder and plunder,”
MASSOUD RAJAVI
“Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny will be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children, the rebels will win the victory,”. “Massoud Rajavi: The uprising of the Iranian people will end the rule of plunderers and usurpers of the nation’s sovereignty,”. “Massoud Rajavi: The clerical regime is a viper, it does not give birth to a dove,”.
“DOWN WITH KHAMENEI, DOWN WITH RAISI, HAIL TO RAJAVI,”
“The nation has not forgotten that Raisi, is the henchmen of the 1988 massacre,”. “Down with Khamenei, down with Raisi, henchman of the 1988 massacre, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”
“No to the regime’s sham election, yes to a free election and a democratically-elected republic,”. “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic,”. “We’re fighting women and men, fight and we fight back,”. “Democracy, Freedom with Maryam Rajavi.”.
THE ACTIVITIES OF MEK SUPPORTERS ACROSS IRAN
In addition to different areas of Tehran, the activities of MEK supporters and Resistance centers were carried out in various cities, including Karaj, Isfahan, Shiraz, Mashhad, Hamadan, Ahvaz, Kermanshah, Ilam, Bandar Abbas, Arak, Qazvin, Semnan, Sanandaj, Abadan, Shahr-e-Rey, Behshahr, Yasuj, Andimeshk, Dezful, Behbahan, Firzabad, Lar (Fars), Shahinshahr, Mahshahr, Hamidiyeh, Baghmalek, Marvdasht.
Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.
Tehran – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic”– Second week of June 2021
Isfahan and Hamedan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“The nation has not forgotten that Raisi, is the henchman of the 1988 massacre”– Second week of June 2021.
Qazvin, Ilam, Behshahr, Shahr-e-Rey, and Bander Abbas – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“Down with Khamenei, down with Raisi, henchman of the 1988 massacre, yes to a democratically-elected republic”– The second week of June 2021
Andimeshk – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – Second week of June 2021
Abadan and Hamidiyeh – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic”– Second week of June 2021.
Shiraz – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Maryam Rajavi: The main objective of the election farce is to cover-up repression, murder, and plunder” – The second week of June 2021.
Marvdasht – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – »Iran’s destiny will be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children, the rebellions will obtain victory”– Second week of June 2021.
Mashhad, Sanandaj, and Semnan – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.
Behbahan and Yasuj – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Down with Khamenei, down with Raisi, hail to Rajavi” – Second week of June 2021.
Hamidiyeh – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election -“Our vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic”– Second week of June 2021.
Shahinshahr – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – Second week of June 2021.
Mahshahr – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “My vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.
Arak – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “We’re fighting women and men, fight and we will fight back” – The second week of June 2021.
Kermanshah, and Baghmalek – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “The people’s vote is regime change” – Second week of June 2021.
Dezful – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Our vote regime change, yes to a democratically-elected republic” – Second week of June 2021.
Firuz Abad – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “Boycott of the Sham presidential election is a patriotic duty and our pledge to the martyrs” – Second week of June 2021.
LAR (FARS): Lar (Fars) – Activities of the Resistance Units and supporters of the MEK, calling for the boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election – “The Iranian people’s vote is regime change” – Second week of June 2021.
