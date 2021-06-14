Dr. Robert Puff, Ph.D. Receives 2021 Best of Newport Beach Award
Newport Beach Award Program Honors the AchievementNEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Robert Puff, Ph.D. has been selected for the 2021 Best of Newport Beach Award in the Psychologists category by the Newport Beach Award Program.
Each year, the Newport Beach Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Newport Beach area a great place to live, work and play.
Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 Newport Beach Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Newport Beach Award Program and data provided by third parties.
About Newport Beach Award Program
The Newport Beach Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Newport Beach area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.
The Newport Beach Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.
SOURCE: Newport Beach Award Program
CONTACT:
Newport Beach Award Program
Email: PublicRelations@organization-awardsrecognition.org
URL: http://www.organization-awardsrecognition.org
###
Dr. Robert Puff, Ph.D.
Happiness Podcast
+1 714-337-4889
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn