Company Announcement Date: June 13, 2021 FDA Publish Date: June 13, 2021 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential for Salmonella Company Name: Freshpet Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food

Freshpet Inc. is announcing a voluntary recall of a single lot of Freshpet® Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food (1 LB bags), with Sell by Date 10/30/2021, due to potential contamination with Salmonella. Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but it was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets between June 7 to June 10, 2021. No other Freshpet products or lot codes are impacted by this recall.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the product and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Dogs with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some dogs will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy dogs can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your dog has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Freshpet has received no reports of illness, injury, or adverse reaction to date, and has issued this recall because of our deep commitment to the safety of our pet parents and their dogs. The limited number of impacted products may have been sold at: Publix in Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, and at limited Target locations in Arizona and Southern California. Most of the product was intercepted at retailer distribution warehouses and not delivered to retail stores.

If pet parents have products matching the following description in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their dogs and dispose of it immediately. Please call us if you have any of the recalled product, Freshpet® Select Small Dog Bite Size Beef & Egg Recipe Dog Food (1 LB bags), with Sell by Date 10/30/2021, for a refund or for your convenience you may use the following link to request a refund: http://freshpet.co/ssdb21. Sell by Date, along with UPC code and lot code, can be found on the bottom and back of each bag. Please see chart and product pictures below for details.

Product Name Retail UPC Code Lot Code Sell by Date FRESHPET® SELECT SMALL DOG BITE SIZE BEEF & EGG RECIPE 627975012939 1421FBP0101 10/30/2021 L2

The safety of pets and pet parents and the quality of our products are of the greatest importance and we value the trust placed in Freshpet.

Pet parents who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should call 1.866.789.3737, Mon. through Fri., 9 am–9 pm (EDT) and Sat. through Sun. 9 am--1 pm (EDT) or visit www.freshpet.com.

This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.