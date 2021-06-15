PHamily Hair Care CEO Rebrands Company to Highlight Their Star Product that Helps Hair Grow
I knew my hair product worked great at styling all hair types because my circle is so diverse, but it wasn’t until I managed to regrow my hair with it that I felt compelled to offer it to others.”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PHamily Hair Care CEO, Emery McClendon spoke recently about his decision to rebrand his company from Photogenic Hair Care to PHamily Hair Care. The shift in branding came on the heels of the decision to up the ante on the company's star product. Named after the company's new brand, PHamily Hair Care works on all hair types as an all-in-one product. One jar conditions and styles the hair, while its nurturing formula creates an optimal environment for hair growth.
“This began as a hobby, or rather a necessity,” said McClendon. “No other hair products seemed to work well on my hair consistently, so I began developing my own. I would then make them for family and friends who complimented my hair. I knew my hair product worked great at styling all hair types because my circle is so diverse, but it wasn’t until I managed to regrow my hair with it, after noticing male pattern baldness in both the top-middle of my head and my front hairline in 2016, that I felt compelled to offer it to others.”
At the time Emery was working for a huge international litigation law firm, in its San Diego office, focusing on complex antitrust litigation and class actions. Starting PHamily Hair Care was a huge career change, but Emery is used to it. Not only is he an attorney licensed to practice in several U.S. and international jurisdictions, but he has five degrees, including two master’s degrees and a doctorate.
When launched in 2017, the hair care product did less than $1,000 in sales in its first month. McClendon said people couldn’t wrap their heads around the concept that one product could replace all of their other hair products. But by its second year, the company had over a million dollars in annual sales, selling directly to consumers, exclusively from its website. Emery accredits this to a great formulation and excellent customer support. “To date we’ve had over 40,000 elated customers, and many are long-term repeat customers.”
Emery explains, “I’ve worked hard to perfect this formula. My grandmother made homemade hair grease. It worked well for growing my hair, but my hair would still be unmanageable. I have very thick, coarse 4c hair. I’m very particular about my appearance, so as a creative child, I began experimenting with different concoctions.”
Customers can get started easily with the step-by-step styling tutorials on the website, which showcase all sexes and hair types. The FB group is also a very helpful environment for discussing hair issues with other customers, affectionately known as ‘PHAMILY’. With it, customers can do any style: straight, wavy, curly, kinky, twists/dreads, etc. The company's key product also blends extensions with real hair.
PHamily Hair Care is a family-run business. “My sister and niece were on the Photogenic Jar. My sister and her husband are both directors at my now multimillion dollar company and assist with day-to-day operations,” the CEO adds.
Founded by Emery McClendon, PHamily Hair Care provides the marketplace with an all-in-one hair care product that works on all hair types.
