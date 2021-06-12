Congruent Labs, the Next-Generation of Cybersecurity, is Disrupting the Cryptocurrency Industry with their Identity and Access Solution

/EIN News/ -- CANBERRA, Australia, June 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPRWIRE, Congruent Labs, an Australian-based cybersecurity and identity management company, is working to disrupt the outdated cybersecurity industry by making their sought-after services accessible and affordable today.



In an effort to revolutionize a critical service that helps millions of businesses in the face of breaches, hacks, and information theft, Congruent Labs is leveraging the decentralized application technology on blockchains to make affordability a reality.

“We’re building the future of cybersecurity, identity, and privacy, all bundled into one,” said Timothy Quinn, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Congruent Labs. “Back in 2017, our team was tired of seeing the high costs and complexities in the cybersecurity industry, which made it almost impossible for any person or business to easily secure themselves. We wanted to make online security affordable and accessible – so we did.”

Two months ago, Congruent Labs launched Signata ($SATA), a cryptocurrency project designed to wrestle back control of personal online information that has been seized by big tech companies. By developing the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF) in conjunction with the release of the token, Congruent Labs is behind a decentralized, jurisdiction-free, and privacy-preserving solution to online identities.

“This cutting-edge technology in the world of security will ensure we can provide a zero-trust payment, authentication, and authorization so online platforms can reduce the cost of compliance and payments management,” said Quinn. “These systems will operate using common standards through a series of smart contracts and public off-chain systems.”

Congruent Labs recently announced they will integrate Signata with Chainlink Oracles to power its on-chain identity management system. The integration will build the necessary linkage between blockchain identity management systems and the off-chain identification of risk for real-world use cases.

Congruent Labs is also working on additional projects with the SATA Token, including Signata Crypto, and Signata MFA. They plan to continuously release additional tools, tokens, and services that will change the cyber security industry forever.

For more information, visit: https://congruentlabs.co/ .

For more information regarding the Chainlink Oracles Integration, visit: https://blog.congruentlabs.co/signata-will-leverage-chainlink-oracles-to-power-its-on-chain-identity-management-system/ .

For more information regarding the SATA Token, visit: https://sata.technology/ .

Media Contacts -