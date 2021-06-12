Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 update (11 June 2021)
Results of COVID-19 tests done on 10 June 2021 confirm 1,735 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 60,250.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.
