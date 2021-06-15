Realty TV Royalty Trina Braxton and Kenya Moore Hail Sigma Chi Psi Sorority as Nothing Less Than ‘Amazing’

Trina Braxton Sigma Chi Psi

Reality TV royalty, Trina Braxton, opened the 1st annual black-tie gala for the prestigious Sigma Chi Psi Sorority, Inc. The lavish event was the highlight of the Jade Greek Weekend Affair held on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Sigma Chi Psi Sorority, Inc. hosted their inaugural black-tie gala at the luxurious Westin Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia. The 5-star gala hosted by comedienne Bernadette Emmanuel, highlighted the achievements of women who are pursuing their degrees online while juggling real life issues. The star studded event was captured by Enutopia Visual Productions.

The independent Sorority set the stage fit for royalty where Beautiful Jades had a regal evening, rubbing elbows with Hollywood’s elite. The keynote was none other than Reality TV star Trina Braxton, who graced the stage to encourage women of all socio-economic backgrounds to embrace their educational journeys. Braxton who divulged to participants that she dropped out of Bowie State University to have her first child, says she finished her degree online. The music mogul recounted the many hours she juggled coursework while touring overseas with her famous Braxton clan. Despite the crazy tour dates, countless countries, and demanding tour schedule she persevered to get her degree. Trina added that though she walked red carpets and achieved the height of musical success “that success is only temporary, but your education is something no one can ever take away rom you.”

According to Braxton, who completed her online degree through the University of Phoenix, starting this much needed sorority is nothing less than an “amazing feat.” As the co-host of the “Sister Circle,” member of the long running reality show “Braxton Family Values,” and mother of two, Trina knows the demands of work, family, and education. She relied on her sisters throughout her journey, and now through Sigma Chi Psi, other women will have a sisterhood to lean on. The sultry singer with a voice of gold, congratulated attendees for joining the first sorority for women pursuing degrees online. Speaking to a sea of lavender and jade dressed ladies, she applauded their efforts to persevere by using virtual platforms to reach their desired goals.

As the first sorority of its kind, Signa Chi Psi is more than an organization — it is a place to call home. The Sigma Chi Psi Sorority, Inc. extends Greek life to women attending accredited online universities, community colleges and trade schools. Founded by two visionaries, Dr. Hildra Starks and Stephanie Robinson, the Sigma Chi Psi Sorority, Inc. is a safe space for like-minded women looking to grow together, while weathering the unique challenges of their road to higher education. Pioneer Starks, who touts an MBA, MEd, and Ph.D., and trendsetter Robinson, with a degree in business from LeMoyne-Owen College, saw a gap in Greek life. Together, they teamed up to change the sorority landscape by filling this lapse with an opportunity for women with a non-traditional path to higher education. Through Sigma Chi Psi, members find a sense of camaraderie.

“Beautiful Jade” members receive a warm bond of sisterhood and opportunities to grow, through skill building workshops, networking, and even foreign language classes. The national, multicultural sorority gives back to the community as well, through many charitable events, such as feeding programs, writing to servicemen and women, and even beautifying the region through community cleanup days. To date, Sigma Chi Psi has logged over 400 hours of “Good Deeds.” Though the sorority is inclusive, the process is still selective, as it aims to choose women with a heart to serve, to strengthen the sisterhood while serving the community. Each “Beautiful Jade” completes 30 hours of community service annually.

To its credit, Sigma Chi Psi is an independent sorority not affiliated with the Panhellenic council and is in association with their fraternity Gamma Sigma Gamma Fraternity Incorporated. Under the leadership of their new President George Williamson the Gamma Sigma Gamma fraternity is growing and is now accepting applications.

Sigma Chi Psi is fast becoming a favorite among A list celebrities, like reality star Kenya Moore, who touched by their mission, calls it an “amazing venture with so much potential.” Moore, a Wayne State University grad, who juggles motherhood along with her lucrative career, applauds Sigma Chi Psi for being “an extension of family, while you are pursuing your degree, or continuing to be a busy mom.” The former Miss USA thinks the group is heaven sent, adding “God will continue to bless you, as you continue to seek others out to bless them.”

For more information about Sigma Chi Psi, or to interview Dr. Hildra Starks, contact her at 443-331-9122.

