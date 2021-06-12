Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Downtown Austin Shooting

June 12, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following a shooting in downtown Austin:

"The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with Austin Police to respond to this shooting and ensure that the perpetrators are captured and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Thank you to APD and first responders for quickly responding to the scene and saving lives. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for those who were injured."

