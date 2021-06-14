Everything.Wiki Announces New Global Search for Paid Moderators to Join Its Growing Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything.Wiki, a growing online encyclopedia of stores, restaurants, and other businesses around the world, has announced it is expanding its community and launching a new effort to hire new paid moderators to write and edit content for a growing userbase.
Everything.Wiki, the free, upgraded version of Wikipedia and other encyclopedias, has announced a new and expanded search for moderators to join its growing platform. A community of free, independent moderators and supporters who want to contribute to the common good of humanity, Everything.Wiki is seeking passionate people committed to uniting consumers and service providers behind the best-curated community on the Internet.
The online Everything.Wiki encyclopedia will list all stores, restaurants, and other businesses around the world so that clients and community members can read about a company before they order something. Listed vendors will include small bakeries, craftsmen, butchers, restaurants, and other service providers. A platform with no restrictions, any company or business that is morally and legally justifiable is permitted on Everything.Wiki, as all visitors to the site should have the opportunity to inform and protect themselves.
Moderators will receive several exclusive benefits, including free Everything.Wiki membership and competitive payment via cryptocoin for all content created or edited. Bonus payments will be available. Moderators will also enjoy the opportunity to be part of a growing community with others from around the world, including countries in Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa. To learn more, please click here.
About Everything.Wiki
Everything.Wiki is the upgraded version of Wikipedia and other encyclopedias, which also allows reporting on other public persons or small companies. With us, there are no restrictions, as long as they are morally and legally justifiable. To learn more, please visit Everything.Wiki.
Website: https://everything.wiki/wiki/Main_Page
