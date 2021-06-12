New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B501259

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/12/21, 0353 hours

STREET: Swamp Road

TOWN: Cornwall

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creek Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: Unknown

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/12/21 at approximately 0353 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash into a ditch on Swamp Road in the Town of Cornwall. When Troopers arrived, nobody was with the vehicle. Alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor.

The operator of the vehicle has not been located. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.