New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Request for Information
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B501259
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/12/21, 0353 hours
STREET: Swamp Road
TOWN: Cornwall
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Creek Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tacoma
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: Unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/12/21 at approximately 0353 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash into a ditch on Swamp Road in the Town of Cornwall. When Troopers arrived, nobody was with the vehicle. Alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor.
The operator of the vehicle has not been located. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the New Haven Barracks.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
