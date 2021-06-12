When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 11, 2021 FDA Publish Date: June 11, 2021 Product Type: Animal & Veterinary Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Tubs that are too soft, allowing over-consumption which can lead to urea toxicity. Company Name: Purina Animal Nutrition Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Beef Cattle Feed RangeLand® 30-13 TUB

Company Announcement

Purina Animal Nutrition is initiating a very limited voluntary recall of one lot of Purina® RangeLand® 30-13 (125#) beef cattle feed. This recall is being initiated as a precaution related to tubs that are too soft, allowing over-consumption, which could result in urea toxicity.

Purina Animal Nutrition received reports from customers claiming the feed may have resulted in poor health and/or death.

Elevated urea levels can cause health issues and potential death in cattle. Symptoms of excess urea may include muscle tremors (especially of the face and ears), abdominal pain, frothy salivation, polyuria, and bruxism (grinding of teeth).

The affected product and lot number is:

Formula No. Item No. Description Lot Number L3B3 1800049-627 Purina® RangeLand® 30-13 (125#) 1MAR19CLF1

The affected feed was manufactured by Purina Animal Nutrition on March 19, 2021.

The affected Purina® feed was sold in the following states: Arizona, Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Washington.

Customers can find the lot number on the side of each tub.

Customers who purchased this product are instructed stop feeding and to destroy or return it to the point of purchase.

Customers may contact Purina Animal Nutrition’s Customer Service at 800-227-8941 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST.