B-roll: Interview with FIFA Council member Isha Johansen from Sierra Leone

Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Download logo

In March, African football elected a new President, as well as members of the FIFA Council. Isha Johansen, Sierra Leone Football Association President since 2013 – and one of the few women in the world to have headed a national football association – was one of them.

Copyright free broadcast-quality footage are available for media to download for free and unrestricted news use.

Download the B-roll: https://bit.ly/3vi3pg6.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA).

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org

