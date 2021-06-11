Now Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a giant expansion of a very different kind of pretrial program. In the coming fiscal year, $140 million would go to county probation departments to supervise defendants before trial. That takes us right back to treating the accused the same as the convicted.
You just read:
Editorial: Probation until proved guilty? That’s not how it’s supposed to work
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.