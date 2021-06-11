Mount Holly Road Closure
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Road Closure Notification
VT Route 103 in the area of Mill Brook LN is closed for a motor vehicle accident. Traffic is being diverted at the VT Route 155 intersection.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
