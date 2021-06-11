Lexington County Man Arrested on Child Sexual Abuse Material* and Related Charges

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – June 11, 2021 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Daniel Wayne Robert Miller, 37, of West Columbia, S.C., on five charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the U.S. Secret Service, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Miller. Investigators state Miller engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor and produced multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Miller was arrested on June 3, 2021. He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree (§16-3-655(A)(1)); and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

* Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.