CANADA IRON ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humble & Fume Inc. (formerly, Canada Iron Inc.) (the “Company”) announces that effective today, it has changed its name to “Humble & Fume Inc.” (the “Name Change”). Furthermore, the Company has consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”) on the basis of a consolidation ratio of one (1) post-consolidation Common Share for every existing 242.6060 pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”). The Name Change and Consolidation were approved at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2021, and were completed as part of the Company’s previously announced reverse takeover transaction with Humble & Fume Inc. (“Humble”) (the “Transaction”), as disclosed in the Company’s news release of February 23, 2021.
Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 303,257,580 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Company has 1,249,989 common shares issued and outstanding. Any fractional Common Shares resulting from the Consolidation were rounded up to the nearest whole Common Share.
About Canada Iron Inc.
Canada Iron Inc. is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.
For more information, please contact:
Michael Lerner
Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
T: 416-710-4906
E: mlerner10@gmail.com
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the expected terms of the Transaction, the number of securities of Canada Iron that may be issued in connection with the Transaction and the parties’ ability to satisfy closing conditions and receive necessary approvals are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will occur or that, if the Transaction does occur, it will be completed on the terms described above. Canada Iron and Humble assume no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.
Canada Iron Inc.
