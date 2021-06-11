DHS Community-Based Vaccination Clinics to Begin Ramping Down Operations

Today, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced that the six DHS community-based vaccination clinics will gradually reduce hours of operation starting Monday, June 14. These locations include clinics in Barron County, Douglas County, La Crosse County, Marathon County, Racine County, and Rock County.

“Standing up these community clinics across Wisconsin was an all-hands on deck effort—and through the dedication from our vaccine team, local public health, and other partners, nearly 83,000 shots were put in arms at the sites,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “While these clinics will start ramping down, I want to assure everyone that there are still many ways to get vaccinated. We have said this many times before and it still remains true—our top priority is to make the COVID-19 vaccine as accessible to all Wisconsinites as possible.”

These DHS community-based vaccination clinics will adjust their hours based on local demand for the vaccine and gradually decrease hours of operations to 1-2 days per week. Hours and days will vary by clinic. To schedule an appointment and for hours, visit https://vaccinate.wi.gov or call toll-free at 1-844-684-1064. The clinics will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to ensure people will be able to complete their vaccine series before the clinics close. All efforts will be made to provide education and secure a second dose for all individuals at an alternative location at the time of vaccination.

In addition to the DHS clinics, there continue to be many options available for getting vaccinated including through:

Pharmacies

Doctors or health care providers

Locally operated community-based vaccination clinics

Local and tribal health departments

Employers

Pop-up clinics at familiar places including places of worship, barbershops, schools, and other community-based organizations

DHS encourages all Wisconsinites to get protected against COVID-19. To find a vaccine location in your community: visit Vaccines.gov, call 211 or 877-947-2211. From now until July 4, Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides to and from your COVID-19 vaccine appointment. Learn your options and more at our DHS Find a Vaccine Appointment webpage.