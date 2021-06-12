Matthew Keezer Talks About The Safest International Travel Destinations for Summer 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more countries are reopening their borders to leisure travel and relaxing their safety measures and entry requirements. While some travelers are still eager to explore top tourist destinations such as Mexico and the Caribbean, others are searching for locations that prioritize safety in the time of COVID-19.
Matthew Keezer, founder of Momentum Travel, brings four safest destinations travelers can visit in summer 2021.
Grenada
Travelers often overlook the island of Grenada due to other bigger Caribbean islands. However, many travelers are surprised when they discover all the fantastic things they can do when visiting the "Spice Isle." From visiting the nearby islands to trying out new exciting watersports and experiencing the traditional Fish Friday, a trip to Grenada is undoubtedly a great way to make unforgettable memories.
Currently, the CDC has issued a Level 1 Travel Health Notice for the island, indicating a low level of COVID-19. To visit Grenada, travelers are required to bring a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure, download Grenada's contact tracing app and complete a travel authorization form.
Thailand
Thailand is one of the most popular tourist destinations, known for tropical beaches, opulent royal palaces, ancient ruins, and ornate temples. Matthew Keezer says that Thailand has a lot to offer, from island hopping to diving and enjoying sunsets at sky bars.
Recently, Thailand started a four-stage plan to welcome back tourists, ease restrictions on fully vaccinated travelers and shorten mandatory quarantine requirements. Currently, Thailand is one of the few destinations to receive a Level 2 Travel Health Notice, indicating only a moderate level of COVID-19 within the country's borders.
French Polynesia
What many travelers love about French Polynesia is the feeling of peace and serenity they get from the very moment they enter the destination. French Polynesia is internationally known for diving, and each archipelago offers incredible opportunities for divers. Travelers can also go on amazing hikes or spend their days at the gorgeous beaches.
On May 1, Tahiti and Bora Bora reopened to foreign visitors, with precautions such as "virological monitoring, serological testing, vaccination, and ETIS (Electronic Travel Information System)" in effect. Matthew Keezer says that tourists should always check country travel regulations to stay up to date with the latest requirements. Currently, tourists who have not been vaccinated need to quarantine for ten days upon entry.
Belize
Belize is quite a small country, occupying only about 9,000 square miles. But, Matthew Keezer says that despite its small size, Belize has quite a lot to offer to travelers. Hol Chan Marine Reserve and the Great Blue Hole are two of the most beautiful destinations in the barrier reef for swimmers, snorkelers, and scuba divers. At the Belize Zoo, visitors can wonder at Belize's majestic jaguars, pumas, howler monkeys, parakeets, and keel-billed toucans. Mayan archeological sites such as Corozal, Altun Ha, and Lamanai will inspire culture hounds to new heights.
The best part is that Belize is one of only 15 countries in the world to receive a Level 2 travel advisory from the U.S. State Department. Also, the CDC has issued a Level 2 Travel Health Notice for this country, making it a relatively safe travel destination for summer 2021.
Before making any final reservations and booking flights, Matthew Keezer recommends all travelers to educate themselves on the current situation in the country they are planning to visit to avoid unnecessary surprises. The majority of countries do have certain requirements, such as a PCR test or mandatory quarantine protocols, and it's for the best to travel prepared.
