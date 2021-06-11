State Board Explores New Accountability Measures for STAR Framework

Washington, DC—The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting should email the State Board a copy of their written testimony [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Pride Month is celebrated in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, New York, which was a tipping point for the gay rights movement. The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Other Sexual Identities (LGBTQ+) community has faced discrimination, inequality, and violence throughout history.

LGBTQ+ students regularly report incidents of bullying and violence, and Black and brown trans women have been under attack across the country. Pride Month highlights the contributions that people within the LGBTQ+ community have made, and continue to make, to the United States and to the world in every aspect. The D.C. State Board of Education recognizes and celebrates Pride Month and the voices of the LGBTQ+ community. The State Board honors their legacy and the continued struggle for full civil rights for all Americans.

Juneteenth is the oldest national celebration commemorating word reaching enslaved Africans in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 that they were free—two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth, has become a celebration and tradition that commemorates and honors Black/African-American freedom, achievement, self-development, and respect for all cultures.

The State Board will co-host a special Juneteenth event on Saturday, June 19 to recognize and celebrate the historical significance of Juneteenth Independence Day. In recognition of Pride Month, the State Board will stress the importance of LGBTQ+ youth mental health and the intersection of race and sexuality at the event.

The State Board will recognize the life and legacy of Clark Ray, the late founder and executive director of the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA), who passed away on Saturday, May 5, 2021. Ray was an LGBTQ advocate and champion of youth sports, dedicating his life to public service and bringing communities together through sports and recreation. The State Board will cherish Ray’s commitment to students and the District, and will consider a ceremonial resolution honoring him.

School accountability systems are designed to collect academic and non-academic data from schools in order to assess their quality and performance. D.C. currently uses the STAR Framework and rating system to rank and assign up to five stars to schools—five stars representing the highest ranked schools—as well as provide further information to the public on schools performance using the DC School Report Card. The State Board is interested in exploring ways to reduce bias in the STAR framework and rating system, introduce new accountability measures or indicators that matter to parents and other education stakeholders (including school climate measures), and learn how to leverage an accountability system to best assist schools in meeting their needs and the needs of the community. To that end, the State Board will hear from a panel of experts on what elements should be present in a high quality school accountability system:

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. Ceremonial Resolutions

i. CR21-13 Celebrating Pride Month

ii. CR21-14 Recognizing Juneteenth

iii. CR21-15 Celebrating the life of Clark Ray

VII. Public Comments

i. Sally Schwartz

ii.Student 1

iii. Student 2

iv. Tunisia Christian

v. James Tandaric

vi. Maya Baum

VIII. Accountability

IX. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. SR21-4 Supporting School Librarians in Every School

X. New Business

XI. Adjournment

