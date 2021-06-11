Momma Chef’s Soup Kitchen Receives SBB Research Group Grant

Momma Chef’s Soup Kitchen has received a $5,000 grant from SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations during the pandemic.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momma Chef’s Soup Kitchen fights food insecurity in the Chicago community by providing hundreds of families with meals each week in a comfortable and welcoming environment. “Our goal is to help the less fortunate living in Chicago,” said Karen Nochimowski, the founder of Momma Chef’s Soup Kitchen. “We feed the hungry with a hot, nutritious, 6-course meal to-go.” Additionally, the organization works toward food justice with Little Free Pantry, a free-standing kiosk of non-perishable food open 24-hours a day to anyone in need, and provides weekly meals to homeless shelters in Chicago.

The soup kitchen is staffed entirely by volunteers from the community. Meals are served by volunteers as young as eight years old to offer an enlightening and dignifying experience for all involved. Dedicated volunteer and local high school student Olivia Shachtman added that “Momma Chef’s Soup Kitchen has been a cause very close to my heart, and I am very grateful that they received this grant as it will help to provide such thoughtful and high-quality meals to so many members of our community.”

SBBRG’s grant will enable the soup kitchen to provide hundreds of meals to Chicagoans in need.

“The fight to end hunger is critical,” said Matt Aven, SBBRG’s COO. “We are humbled and inspired by Karen’s efforts to make such a profound difference in our community.”

For more information about Momma Chef’s Soup Kitchen, visit

https://mommachef.com/soup-kitchen/

To apply for a grant from SBBRG, please visit sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is encouraged to apply, and donations are awarded to different organizations every month.

About SBB Research Group

SBB Research Group LLC is a Chicago-based investment management firm that views the market through a systematic, interdisciplinary lens. Led by applied mathematician Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, an experienced professional in economics and computer science, the company specializes in bespoke investments designed to protect and grow investor capital.

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant