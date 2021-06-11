Governor’s Committee On People With Disabilities Announces 2021 Barbara Jordan Media Award Winners

June 11, 2021 | Austin, TX | Press Release

The Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities (GCPD) today announced the winners of the 2021 Barbara Jordan Media Awards for media content created in 2020. The Barbara Jordan Media Awards program was established in 1982 to recognize the respectful, accurate portrayal of people with disabilities by media professionals and students. Working in partnership with Baylor University's Journalism, Public Relations and New Media program in the College of Arts and Sciences, GCPD created a virtual awards program highlighting and honoring this year's winners and their outstanding work.

Honorees of the 2021 Barbara Jordan Media Awards are listed below, along with links to their winning pieces where available. To view the virtual award program, visit the GCPD's YouTube channel.

2021 Barbara Jordan Media Award Winners

High School Student

Alayna Amen, Seminole High School Yearbook Freshman's Passion to Play Outweighs Disease

College Student

André Williams, The Daily Texan (Austin) UT must be proactive in outreach for disability accommodations

Photojournalism

Ricardo Brazziell, Austin American-Statesman Despite accident that changed his life, Bowie’s Evan Mallett has reason to be thankful

Broadcast

Amanda Henderson and John W. Henderson, News4SA (San Antonio) Football coaches learn ASL to help hearing impaired athlete in games

Special Contribution- Broadcast

Craig Davis, Texas State Independent Living Council (Austin) Counting All My Children

Radio

Shelly Brisbin, Texas Standard/KUT (Austin) Full Participation: 30 years of the ADA

Podcast

Dr. John C. Bullion and Pam Humphrey, ESC Region #12 (Waco) Don't be afraid to be included!

Written/Print

Simone Carter, Denton Record-Chronicle Disability rights advocates' vigil honors 'unseen and unheard' voices

Special Contribution- Written/Print

Texas School for the Deaf, Superintendent Claire Bugen (Austin)

You Belong Here: 2019-2020 Annual Report