GMP Cytokines Market to Outstrip $158.13 Million by 2027 Growing Sturdy at 8.1% CAGR - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

The GMP Cytokines Market Growth impelled by increase in acceptance of cytokines in cancer and autoimmune disease treatments and potential contribution of GMP cytokines in stem cell therapies; while TNF segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% in the market during the forecast period.

According to our new research study on “GMP Cytokines Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type, Application, and Geography,” the GMP Cytokines Market Size is projected to grow from US$ 84.72 million in 2019 to US$ 158.13 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2020–2027.

GMP Cytokines Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Miltenyi Biotec; Sino Biological, Inc.; ABCAM; PeproTech, Inc.; Akron Biotech; CellGenix GmbH; BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION; CREATIVE BIOARRAY; Proteintech Group, Inc.; and REPROCELL Inc. are among the key companies operating in the GMP cytokines market. Leading players are focusing on the new product launch, expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In April 2020, Proteintech Group, Inc. received ISO 13485 Certification for Its HumanKine Human Cell-expressed Cytokines and Growth Factors.

In October 2020, Akron Biotech acquired Cytiva, a life sciences leader having global presence. This acquisition is expected to help Akron Biotech enhance its cGMP-compliant solutions to support advanced therapy development. The installation of FlexFactory would enable the company to ease constraints in the supply of critical materials for cell and gene therapy manufacturing.

In 2019, North America dominated the global GMP cytokines market. The market growth in the region is attributed to factors such as rising prevalence of cancer and strong ongoing genome research in the region in the region. Many organizations in this region are investing resources in conducting R&D as well as in creating awareness regarding cancer and its treatment. In addition, governments are making investments to support cancer research and related programs. For instance, in 2015–2016, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) invested ~US$ 156 million for cancer research, i.e., ~16% of its total grants and award investments. Moreover, the CIHR funded more than US$ 68 million for cancer immunotherapy research.

Based on type, the GMP cytokines market is segmented into TNF, interleukins, growth factors, and others. The growth factors segment held ~45.44% of the market share in 2019. On the basis of application, the GMP cytokines market is segmented into cell and gene therapy, tissue engineered products, and others. The cell and gene therapy segment held the largest market share in 2019. However, the tissue engineered products segment is anticipated to register a significant CAGR in the GMP cytokines market during 2020–2027.

Cytokines play a significant role in the regulation of innate and adaptive immunity as they facilitate short-range communication between the cells of the immune system. The cytokine therapy that helps activate the immune system has been an important type of treatment in cancer patients, and it continues to be a prime contributor to present clinical cancer research. Interferon-α is one of the approved cytokines for the adjuvant-based treatment of refractory malignancies. Several research activities have proved the ability of cytokines to limit tumor cell growth by a direct anti-proliferative or pro-apoptotic activity. Moreover, some cytokines inhibit the tumor growth indirectly by stimulating the cytotoxic activity of immune cells against tumor cells. This effectiveness of cytokines therapies, coupled with the increasing prevalence of the disease, is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer caused ~9.6 million deaths worldwide in 2019. In addition, ~29.2 million people in the world were suffering from cancer. Similarly, the rising prevalence of autoimmune disorders is also expected to boost the adoption of cytokine-based therapeutics. For instance, according to a study published in the Journal of Rheumatology International in 2020, the global prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis was ~460 cases per 100,000 people. Thus, growing prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases and benefits of cytokine therapy in the treatment of these diseases are bolstering the demand for cytokine therapies.

Further, the elevating number of investments and collaborations to develop cytokine therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases would accelerate the market growth in the coming years. In September 2020, Synthekine Inc. raised US$ 82.0 million through rounds of series funding. The company is engaged in the development of cytokine therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders. Further, in June 2020, Simcha Therapeutics raised US$ 25.0 million through rounds of series funding. The company has launched a customized IL-18 cytokine trial to validate the efficacy of candidate drug for the treatment of immune-related disorders.

GMP Cytokines Market: Segmental Overview

In terms of types, the TNF segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the GMP cytokines market during the forecast period. Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) is a small protein used in the cell signaling by the immune system. The primary function of TNF is to regulate immune cells; when the white cells detect infection, they release TNF to alert the other cells of the immune system. TNF can induce apoptotic cell death, fever, inflammation, cachexia, and inhibit tumorigenesis, viral replication. Extensive research studies on these cytokines are likely to favor the growth of the segment during the forecast period. For instance, a study “Nonconventional induction strategies for production of recombinant human tumor necrosis factor-alpha in Escherichia coli,” published in 2018, investigated the production kinetics of recombinant human TNF-α in Escherichia coli under three different nonconventional inducible expression systems—salt, thermal, and auto-inducible systems in batch culture in a bioreactor.





