HUED Founder Kimberly Wilson Joins USA Fibroid Centers as Brand Ambassador to Spur Fibroid Awareness

Kimberly Wilson, Founder of HUED, has joined USA Fibroid Centers as a Brand Ambassador USA Fibroid Centers is a national network of fibroid centers specializing in Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE).

Fibroids are a common disease, and it’s important that more women and their providers know about the benefits of Uterine Fibroid Embolism (UFE).” — Dr. Yan Katsnelson

NORTHBROOK, IL, USA, June 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kimberly Wilson, the developer and founder of HUED, a healthcare technology startup that strives to connect Black and Latino patients with culturally competent providers, has been named a Fibroid Ambassador for USA Fibroid Centers. USA Fibroid Centers is a division of USA Clinics Group and is considered a health care leader in providing education and non-surgical treatment for uterine fibroid disease that improves a patient’s quality of life.

“Having more awareness about fibroids especially for black women is crucial,” Wilson said about her role as a Fibroid Ambassador. “With 80 to 90 percent of black women experiencing these non-cancerous tumors by the time they turn 50, it impacts almost every one of us.”

“We believe that working with Kimberly Wilson as our ambassador will help increase our efforts to start more conversations among women so that they can become better advocates for their own health,” said Founder and CEO Yan Katsnelson who believes that bringing awareness to patients and physicians about Uterine Fibroid Embolism (UFE) that successfully treats fibroid disease is vital.

Wilson experienced the lack of culturally competent doctors first-hand during her experience with fibroids. Despite telling doctors her abdominal pain was so severe it kept her from getting out of bed, she was merely recommended an over-the-counter pain med. When she was finally diagnosed with 30 uterine fibroids with the larges being the size of the grapefruit, she was advised that a hysterectomy, or living with the pain were her only options.

In fact, research and experts argue that hysterectomies are over prescribed and overperformed in the U.S., especially for fibroids and especially for women of color. In fact, Black women are twice as likely as white women to undergo a hysterectomy.

“As a 30-year-old Black woman, I was being told that I was never having children was very traumatic,” Wilson said. Wilson was convinced that a hysterectomy could not be her only option to treat her fibroids. Not only did this experience inspire her to create HUED, it fueled her desire to share her story with more women.

“Fibroids are a common disease, and it’s important that more women and their providers know about the benefits of Uterine Fibroid Embolism (UFE),” Katsnelson said. In addition to the cramping and heavy periods fibroids can cause frequent urination, painful sex, lower back pain, infertility, and recurrent miscarriages. “It takes 20 to 30 minutes for a UFE procedure,” Katsnelson added. “Patients can go home in a couple of hours and go back to living a normal life two to three days later.”

UFE is provided by interventional radiologists who specialize in this painless and successful procedure. USA Fibroid Centers is one of the few nationwide outpatient centers that specialize in the treatment of uterine fibroids.

"Women need to be advocates for their health," Dr. Katsnelson said. "We need to change the future so there is awareness about non-surgical solutions to painful fibroids. Having more women like Kimberly Wilson share her story will create more conversations that help change quality of life for women suffering with this disease.”



About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive national network of centers. USA Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.

A One on One With Kimberly Wilson and Dr. Yan Katsnelson