Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (10 June 2021)

Seventy six patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Central, Southern, and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, sixty eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Seven patients are from Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Keren, Anseba Region.

On the other hand, forty six patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (26), Central (19), and Anseba (1), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Unfortunately, 43-year old male patient in Decamere, Southern Region; and, 60-year old female patient in Asmara, Central Region, have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients to-date has accordingly risen to 4,252 while the number of deaths has increased to 16.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has also risen to 4,766.