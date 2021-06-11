Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,084 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (10 June 2021)

624 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 6,728 tested in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 9.3%. Total confirmed positive cases are now 174,285 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,852,612.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (10 June 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.