Learning Management System (LMS) Market: Absorb Software Acquires ePath Learning to Broaden its Presence in Industry

Key companies covered in the Learning Management System (LMS) Market Research report include McGraw Hill. (New York, United States), D2L Corporation. (Kitchener, Canada), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Saba Software (Dublin, California, United States), Absorb LMS Software Inc. (Calgary, Alberta, Canada), Blackboard Inc. (Washington, D.C., United States), Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Santa Monica, California, United States), Oracle Corporation (Redwood City, California, United States)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global learning management system market is set to gain momentum from the increasing usage of multiple channels platforms by the millennials. Hence, several organizations are developing multichannel and tech-dependent training facilities. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Learning Management System (LMS) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By End User (Academic, Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the LMS market size was USD 8.76 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 38.10 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

Request To Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/learning-management-system-market-101376

Rising Usage of LMS Owing to Shutdown of Schools amid COVID-19 will Favor Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the complete shutdown of schools and colleges worldwide. Hence, it is rapidly transforming the education ecosystem. This has surged the demand for LMS software solutions and other online teaching tools amongst the faculties and students. This is creating multiple growth opportunities for a large number of online learning platforms, such as BYJU’S who are providing free access to students.

We are offering specially curated market research reports to help you better understand the current situation and its effects on your businesses.

Highlights of This Report:

Extensive analysis of the drivers, hindrances, and dynamics of the market.

Elaborate profiles of every company operating in the global market.

In-depth information about the vital strategies followed by key companies.

List of all the regions and segments and the dominating ones present in the market.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Developments in Educational Sector Worldwide to Propel Growth

The conventional educational landscape is slowly changing because of the global technology revolution. Numerous countries, such as Australia, Singapore, China, the U.S., and the U.K. have already started investing huge sums for the development of the educational sector. Since 2014, the U.S. has been a leader in fundraising for this particular cause. Also, the increasing competition between several institutions to deliver technology-centered education to every student is further causing them to adopt learning management system solutions. However, the challenge associated with designing LMS as per the requirements of the masses may hamper the learning management system market growth in the coming years.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/learning-management-system-market-101376

Segment-

Academic Segment to Lead Backed by High Demand for LMS

Based on the end user, the market is bifurcated into corporate and academic. Out of these, the academic segment is anticipated to generate more than half of the learning management system market share in the near future. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage of LMS solutions for higher studies. The BFSI sub-segment under the corporate segment held a share of 16.2% in 2019. It would exhibit a steady growth in the forthcoming years because of the high demand for a flexible environment for online training.

Regional Analysis-

North America to Dominate Fueled by Rising EdTech Activities in U.S.

In 2019, North America procured USD 3.97 billion in terms of revenue. It is expected to dominate the market stoked by the increasing number of EdTech activities taking place across the U.S. In Latin America, the government is taking several initiatives to develop its education sector. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to become an emerging region in the forecast period because of the increasing adoption of LMS by Australia and China.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Enhancing Product Portfolios to Intensify Competition

The market is set to exhibit a remarkable growth owing to the robust distribution network and strong product portfolios of reputed companies. It is also experiencing the entry of several domestic players because of the increasing financial support by venture capital firms. Below are two key industry developments:

March 2020 : D2L collaborated with Bayfield Design to provide free access to an online course on COVID-19. This complimentary and state-of-the-art course was specially developed by educators to help people in better understanding the science behind coronavirus.

: D2L collaborated with Bayfield Design to provide free access to an online course on COVID-19. This complimentary and state-of-the-art course was specially developed by educators to help people in better understanding the science behind coronavirus. December 2019: Absorb Software successfully acquired ePath Learning, a prominent cloud-based learning technology firm headquartered in Connecticut. This new acquisition would provide Absorb an opportunity to augment its vision and expand its reach in the industry.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the learning management system providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

McGraw Hill. (New York, United States)

D2L Corporation. (Kitchener, Canada)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

Saba Software (Dublin, California, United States)

Absorb LMS Software Inc. (Calgary, Alberta, Canada)

Blackboard Inc. (Washington, D.C., United States)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (Santa Monica, California, United States)

Oracle Corporation (Redwood City, California, United States)

IBM Corporation (Armonk, New York, United States)

Paradiso Solutions LLC (Silicon Valley, California, United States)

CrossKnowledge (John Wiley & Sons, Inc.) (Suresnes, France)

JZero Solutions Ltd (Slough, Berkshire, United Kingdom)

Edmodo (Mariners Island Blvd, San Mateo, CA, USA)

UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. (Pune, India)

Quick Buy- Learning Management System Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101376

Major Table of Content for Learning Management System Market:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Learning Management System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Solutions Services Consulting Services Implementation Services Support Services By Deployment (Value) On-Premise Cloud By Enterprise Size (Value) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises (SME's) By End User (Value) Academic K-12 Higher Education Corporate BFSI IT and Telecommunication Healthcare Retail Manufacturing Government Energy and Utilities Transportation Others (Media and Entertainment, Defense, etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued …

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/learning-management-system-market-101376

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

EdTech and Smart Classroom Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Instructional Aids (Smart Classroom, and Mobile Learning), By Smart Classroom Hardware (Interactive Projectors, Interactive whiteboards) By Educational Tools (Admission Automation Tools, Administration Tools, Learning Management Tools), By Technology (Gamification, Analytics, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)), By End-User, and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Machine Learning (ML) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, and Services), By Enterprise Size (SMEs, and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud and On-premise), By Industry (Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Automotive and Transportation, Advertising and Media, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Vertical Farming Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Hydroponics, Aeroponics and Aquaponics), By Structure (Building-Based Vertical Farm and Shipping-Container Vertical Farm), By Component (Lighting System, Irrigation & Fertigation System, Climate Control, Sensors, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Platform, Solution & Services), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs