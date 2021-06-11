Web Conferencing Software Market to Derive Growth from the Increasing Smartphone Penetration across the World, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in Web Conferencing Market Research Report Are Adobe, Inc. (California, United States) Alphabet, Inc. (California, United States) Arkadin (Singapore) AT&T, Inc. (Texas, United States) Bridgit (Ontario, Canada) Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States) Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, United States) Communiqué Conferencing, Inc. (Reston, Virginia) Fuze, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Web Conferencing Software Market size is projected to reach USD 10.46 billion by the end of 2027. The rising internet penetration, coupled with the increasing smartphone use, will lead to a wider adoption across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Web Conferencing Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Hosted Web Conferencing, On-Premises Web Conferencing, Managed Web Conferencing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)), By End-use (Education, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth 3.62 USD billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

As its name suggests, Web Conferencing Software Market allows several people in an organization to conduct meetings over the internet. It is also called as video conferencing software and it is used to carry out discussions and meetings among people who cannot physically meet. The availability of free and open source cloud platforms has pioneered the use of this software across the world. The rising internet penetration, coupled with the presence of several large scale manufacturers across the world will bode well for the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Technological advancements have certainly played a huge role in the growth of the market in recent years. The availability of high speed communication networks has provided the platforms for growth for the companies operating in the market.

Cisco’s AI-powered Web Conferencing Platform Amid Surge in Demand during the Pandemic

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product innovations has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. Accounting to the massive demand for web conferencing software during the Covid-19 pandemic, several companies are looking to maximize on the situation by introducing newer products with advanced concepts. Furthermore, products that were introduced before the pandemic have taken off during the outbreak. In January 2020, Cisco Systems announced the launch a new AI-powered voice-intelligence capabilities to its WebEx meetings. This step will provide a more enhanced version of the previous real-time experience in its products. Increasing number of such innovative products will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

North America to Emerge Dominant; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies will Bode Well for Market Growth

The report analyses the latest Web Conferencing Software Market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies in several countries across the world has been pivotal to the growth of the market in recent years. The massive investments in technological intervention by major companies in this region will have a huge impact on the growth of the market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth 1.85 billion and this value is projected to increase at a considerable pace in the coming years. Web Conferencing Market in Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly competitive space due to the increasing internet penetration in several countries across the region, coupled with the increasing smartphone use.

Surge in Web Conferencing Use during the COVID-19 Pandemic

The recent coronavirus outbreak has created a sense of panic across the world. With almost all countries now taking collaborative efforts to curb the spread of the disease, businesses have been forced to shut down. Due to the nature of the spread of the disease, several SMEs are compelled to drop the curtains on their businesses as they could not sustain the losses occurred during the pandemic.

However, this has not been the case with Web Conferencing Software Market vendors. On one side, some businesses have been forced to shut down, but on the other side, the web conferencing has been up and running since the pandemic. With most companies implementing work from home (WFH) policies across the world, there has been a surge in the use of Web Conferencing Market software in the past few months. With indications of an extended lockdown and WFH policies, the market will continue to benefit from the pandemic in the coming years.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Web Conferencing Software Market Report Are:

Adobe, Inc. (California, United States)

Alphabet, Inc. (California, United States)

Arkadin (Singapore)

AT&T, Inc. (Texas, United States)

Bridgit (Ontario, Canada)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, United States)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (Florida, United States)

Communiqué Conferencing, Inc. (Reston, Virginia)

Fuze, Inc., (Massachusetts, United States)

Glance Networks, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (California, United States)

Industry Developments:

May, 2018 – Glance Network Inc. announced availability of Glance Mobile App Sharing. The product is an omnichannel visual engagement platform.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Web Conferencing Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Web Conferencing Software Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Component (Value) Solutions Services By Deployment (Value) Hosted Web Conferencing On-Premises Web Conferencing Managed Web Conferencing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) By End-user (Value) Education Government Healthcare IT and Telecommunication Banking & financial services Manufacturing Media & Entertainment Others (Retail, transportation) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!

