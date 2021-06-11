Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 6.10.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Sulma Guzmán, 36, of Lanham, Maryland, has been appointed Legislative Director at the California Department of Industrial Relations. Guzmán has been Policy Director and Legislative Counsel at Centro de los Derechos del Migrante (Center for Migrants’ Rights) since 2019. She was an Attorney for the Workplace Justice Project at the Public Justice Center from 2015 to 2019, Staff Attorney for Casa de Maryland from 2014 to 2015 and Staff Attorney for Legal Services of Northern California from 2012 to 2014. Guzmán was a Contract Attorney for California Rural Legal Assistance in 2012, Administrative Manager for the Hispanic Association of Colleges and University in 2008 and an Executive Fellow in the Capitol Fellows Program with the Office of the Governor and the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency from 2006 to 2007. Guzmán earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $141,588. Guzmán is a Democrat.

Michelle Radmand, 31, of Roseville, has been appointed Deputy Director of the California Office of the Small Business Advocate at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, where she has served as Small Business Specialist, Northern Regional Advisor since 2020. She was Program Manager at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development from 2019 to 2020, where she was Small Business Analyst from 2018 to 2019. She was International Special Projects Coordinator at the Los Rios Community College District’s Center for International Trade Development from 2013 to 2018. Radmand earned a Master of Business Administration degree from California Southern University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $141,308. Radmand is a Democrat.

Joseph A. Pruitt, 39, of Menifee, has been appointed to the State Board of Optometry. Pruitt has been Director of Eye Care at Riverside-San Bernardino County Indian Health Inc. since 2014. He was Staff Optometrist at the Department of Veterans Affairs – Minneapolis VA Health Care System from 2008 to 2014. Pruitt is a member of the American Optometric Association, Armed Forces Optometric Society, and Christian Medical and Dental Association/Fellowship of Christian Optometrists. He earned a Doctor of Optometry degree from the Illinois College of Optometry and a Master of Business Administration degree from Nova Southeastern University. He completed his residency in Primary Care/Geriatric Optometry at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pruitt is registered without party preference.

Sheri Learmonth, 47, of San Leandro, has been appointed to the California Apprenticeship Council. Learmonth has been Chief Executive Officer of Bay Point Control since 2018. She was West Coast Division Controller for Sabah International from 2006 to 2018. She was Controller of Bay Point Control from 2002 to 2006. Learmonth was Staff Accountant for Sabah International from 2001 to 2002 and Full Charge Bookkeeper for Pacific Erectors Inc. from 1992 to 2001. Learmonth is a member of the Bay Area SMACNA Women in Construction. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Learmonth is a Republican.

Jason Rafter, 45, of Nicolaus, has been appointed to the California Apprenticeship Council. Rafter has been Ironworkers Apprenticeship Director for I.E.B.C. since 2021, where he was Apprenticeship Director from 2008 to 2021. He is a member of the American Welding Society. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rafter is a Democrat.

Earl Restine, 66, of Spring Valley, has been appointed to the California Apprenticeship Council. Restine has been President and Vice President of Fuller Electric since 1989. He was Foreman and General Foreman for California Electric and Fuller Electric from 1980 to 1989 and an Apprentice Wireman for California Electric Work and Berg Electric from 1976 to 1980. Restine is a member of the National Electrical Contractors Association. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Restine is a Republican.

