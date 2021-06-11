Matt Keezer Talks About Sofia, Bulgaria – A Land o Cultural Richness and Scenic Mountains
EINPresswire.com/ -- One only has to look a little closer and it will easily become apparent that Bulgaria is one of Eastern Europe’s best tourist locations. Its capital, Sofia, has something for everyone, whether you’re into outdoor activities or intent on experiencing an exciting nightlife.
Expert travel advisor, Matt Keezer, describes the small Balkan country of Bulgaria as a “diamond in the rough”. However, it has all the elements that make for an absolutely fun-filled vacation. Fr example, its home to some expansive and scenic mountain ranges (Rhodope, Pirin, Rila and the Balkan mountains). These serve as the perfect landscape when visiting Bulgaria’s various quaint towns.
Matt Keezer also points out that those small towns are rich with their cultural heritage. In addition, those mountains are fantastic when it comes to entertaining both hikers and naturalists. However, beautiful beaches are also a part of the landscape and they possess cosmopolitan resorts that take full advantage of the seaside amenities. They are definitely a favorite of tourists around the world! They also make for an exciting nightlife.
For those who are interested in historical sites, note that Bulgaria has been occupied for centuries by different cultures. These span from the ancient Romans to the Ottoman Empire and the country has since evolved to the democracy that exists today. Those ancient culture have left behind fascinating artifacts such as imposing fortresses and old churches that make for amazing tours.
Throughout it all, the capital city of Sofia has emerged as the culturally rich center of vibrant energy. Here, you’ll find a vast selection of; parks, museums, art galleries and night spots. Now is the time to consider your vacation to this fantastic city!
Things to Do in Sofia
Matt Keezer suggests visiting the following locations, which can include:
• The Natural Palace of Culture – Having been established in 1981 as a tribute to Bulgaria’s 1,300 birthday, this huge monument to Bulgarian culture is the heart of Sofia. The building is primarily composed of concrete and grass and designed by Alexander Georgiev Barov, the world-famous Bulgarian architect. This building and its surrounding gardens are a perfect example of socialist-era artistic achievements. This imposing hexagonal structure is a must-see for visitors to this city.
• Borisova Grandina Park - While the skyscrapers and busy streets of Sofia can sometimes make it seem like only a modern cityscape, you have the polar opposite of this atmosphere in the Borisova Grandina Park. The park is divided into three sections with each section designed by a different talented gardener. There are tree nurseries and peaceful green locations that are perfect for meditation and enjoying the natural ambiance.
• Pod Lipite Tavern – This popular restaurant provides a true taste of Bulgarian cuisine. This is where you’ll want to go when it comes to finding the most succulent dishes in all of Sofia.
Of course, Matt Keezer also wants to remind travelers they will want to follow any COVID restrictions, which are currently in place, by viewing the local government websites.
If you’re considering spending some time away from the everyday boredom of your current location, then Sofia should be your main consideration when it comes to a diversified holiday. From beaches to mountains to restaurants and ancient landmarks, Sofia has it all. However, Matt Keezer recommends that you start planning now before the future rush of tourists decides to do the same!
