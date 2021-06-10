Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Nānākuli Drainage Lateral Cleaning

Posted on Jun 10, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Nānākuli, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Dalinoc General Maintenance & Landscaping LLC, will begin work on June 12, 2021 to remove dry vegetation, trash, debris, and unpermitted structures from a flood control lateral in Nānākuli, Oʻahu.

Contractors will perform landscaping, concrete relining, concrete spall repair, concrete crack repair, chain link fence repair, as well as remove trash and debris in the canal mauka of Mokiawe Street.

Unpermitted structures in the canal have been issued citations and will be removed in the final phase of the project.

Residents should expect landscaping and heavy equipment noise between 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Work is expected to be completed by July 16, 2021, weather permitting.

Nānākuli lessees who will be impacted by the work have been notified.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

 

 

###

