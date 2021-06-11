Joey Klein’s Inner Matrix: The Must-Read Book on the Art & Science of Personal Mastery

Inner Matrix Systems CEO Joey Klein has announced the upcoming release of the second edition of his book, The Inner Matrix, set to hit stores on June 25, 2021.

Inner Matrix Systems is based in Denver, Colorado, and is a personal mastery training system designed for high achievers. The company employs Joey Klein’s proprietary Inner Matrix Method to help high performers take their productivity to the next level. Their goal is to “rewire, train, and align the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create real-life results.”

Over the last several decades, Joey Klein’s training method has continued to evolve. The team uses proven techniques to teach people how to apply the art and science of personal mastery to their daily lives. The Inner Matrix Method supports people to rewire, train, and align the nervous system to master their inner matrix and create any result in life.

As the name implies, Klein’s book focuses on the “Inner Matrix” we all have inside us. He takes readers on a journey that will help them live a “rich and meaningful life” of their “own design” and does a fantastic job of merging the art of mindfulness with the modern science of neurobiology.

Klein has produced a truly unique work. The second edition of The Inner Matrix includes several features that will make the message even more digestible to readers. It consists of a comprehensive suite of practices geared toward helping the reader break new ground on their journey to personal mastery. This section is aptly titled “Inner Training and Mindfulness.”

The IMS founder makes a compelling case for his method. Throughout the book, he cites extensive research and scientific studies that demonstrate its effectiveness. As if that were not enough, the second edition also highlights real-life results and case studies.

The book is a straightforward read and includes plenty of supplemental resources to help convey the message. Klein added a comprehensive “Key Concepts” reference section to the second edition of The Inner Matrix. This segment summarizes central points and organizes them chapter by chapter. For the reader that wants to take an even deeper dive into The Inner Matrix, Klein added in a “Notes” section that includes study citations.

High achievers everywhere should consider picking up their own copy of The Inner Matrix. It is an excellent resource on the journey to personal mastery.

About Inner Matrix Systems

Inner Matrix Systems, based in Denver, is a personal mastery training system for high achievers. For more than 20 years, IMS has delivered a proprietary methodology that rewires, trains, and aligns the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create real-life results. The CEO, Joey Klein, and IMS have worked with more than 80,000 individuals from around the world through both live and online training programs, as well as one-on-one coaching. Clients have included Boeing, IBM, Dell, Google, Panda Express, Coca-Cola, and the World Health Organization. Joey is also the author of The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real Life Results (June 2021).