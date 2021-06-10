Robert Testagrossa Buys NFT of Infamous Fyre Festival Cheese Sandwich Tweet

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Testagrossa, a leading cryptocurrency developer, announced today his company Flipkick.io purchased an NFT of a famous tweet that contained an image of a cheese sandwich from the “luxury” Fyre Festival. The tweet originated from Trevor DeHaas who attended the now-infamous Fyre Festival, which was touted as a luxury experience held on the Bahamian island of Great Exuma. Flipkick.io is a company for artists and musicians who want to monetize their work by selling NFTs. An NFT is a “non-fungible token which enables people to buy and sell unique items and track them on a blockchain.

The Fyre Festival encountered multiple problems, with attendees sleeping in tents, various transportation problems, and the serving of low-quality food, including the cheese sandwich in styrofoam, captured and shared by Mr. DeHaas. Big-name performers and celebrities including Kendall Jenner were paid to promote the Fyre Festival via social media, and guests paid upwards of $12,000 for event tickets.

Mr. DeHaas sold the NFT to raise funds to help pay for the costs of his upcoming kidney transplant and ongoing dialysis treatments. He took this route instead of utilizing GoFundMe to help with fundraising. Mr. Testagrossa took the opportunity to help with these fundraising efforts by agreeing to purchase the NFT. DeHaas stated he was inspired by Jack Dorsey’s recent sale of the first-ever tweet and said: “Now, a few weeks before the four-year anniversary of the festival (4/28) I’m selling the most iconic cheese sandwich on the blockchain along with the ownership of copyright.”