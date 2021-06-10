Secretary Gorbea Statement on House Passage of Cybersecurity Bill

"Today the Rhode Island House of Representatives approved 2021-H 6042, a bill that will help ensure that our state remains a national leader in election security. This bill codifies many of our best practices during the incredibly successful 2020 election cycle and includes security measures such as:

• Establishing an election systems cybersecurity review board including the State Police, Rhode Island National Guard, Board of Elections, and the League of Cities and Towns;

• Requiring my office to conduct a cybersecurity assessment of the state's elections and facilities;

• Requiring annual cybersecurity training for local election officials;

• Creating a cybersecurity incident response group.

There is no finish line with cybersecurity. We must remain vigilant, adaptable and prepared to mitigate risk at every level. I thank Representative Deborah Ruggiero, Chairwoman of the House Innovation, Internet and Technology Committee for submitting this bill at my request, and the House of Representatives for their support of this important legislation."

-Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea