Ninja Focus Expands Content Offerings from Athea Davis, Author and Mindfulness Educator
Mindfulness expert shares pep talks and practices for app users to ignite their inner spark
I’m excited for this opportunity to bring a curriculum centered around mindfulness and technology with Ninja Focus to educators. Mental well-being is so important for a child’s development.”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninja Focus, a Scottsdale-based mindfulness and meditation platform for children, has announced that new content has been added to its platform from Athea Davis, a Texas-based mindfulness educator, author, podcast host, and owner of Sol Sense Yoga. Throughout her career, Davis has been uplifting K-12 students’ emotional and mental well-being by facilitating trainings and seminars for district leaders, teachers, and staff; leading yoga programs that include literacy, music, dance, and art; and developing mindfulness content for youth.
— Athea Davis, a Texas-based mindfulness educator
“Athea’s meditation exercises and content now available on the Ninja Focus app will help kids and students become more resilient in the face of stress and triggers,” said Praveen Mamnani, co-founder and CEO of Ninja Focus. “Athea is not only uniquely positioned to help Ninja Focus build relationships and connect with schools, but she also has a deep understanding of the struggles children may face.”
Davis has been working as a mindfulness educator for nearly 10 years and has worked directly with diverse populations within the education field, including district leaders and youth on probation, to cultivate a positive classroom culture and mental wellbeing. Davis has been featured in School Rubric and has presented at educational conferences across the country. She is also the author of Today’s Gonna Be Awesomesauce: Daily Meditations for Youth, Parents, and Families and host the educational podcast, Mindful Living.
“I love seeing students overcome any barrier in their way when they discover the spark within themselves,” said Athea Davis. “I’m excited for this opportunity to bring a curriculum centered around mindfulness and technology with Ninja Focus to educators. Emotional and mental well-being are so important for a child’s development, so it’s important to be able to bring this conversation into schools.”
Users can find exclusive content crafted by Davis, including the Funny Bones Mediation Series, on the Ninja Focus app. Each month, Davis will provide new pep talks, practices, and exercises. By August, Davis will also help introduce a Ninja Focus pilot program to schools, offering a 3-month trial of the app to institutions at a reduced rate.
The Ninja Focus app is available for free downloads on the iOS App Store and Google Play, which allows access to bedtime stories and music tracks for free subscribers. Premium members have full access to all content including guided meditations, mindfulness tracks, bedtime stories, yoga and breathing exercises, pep talks, and more through for just $9.99 per month or $69.99 a year. For more information about Ninja Focus or to download the app, visit https://www.ninjafocus.com.
About Ninja Focus:
Ninja Focus is a digital mindfulness and meditation platform, created for children between the ages of 3 to 12 years to inspire them to be more focused, compassionate, reduce anxiety, and sleep better. Ninja Focus offers digital tools in the form of breathing exercises, guided yoga and meditation, mindfulness, and helps them navigate their emotions, sleep better, and drive better-eating habits.
Launched in January 2020, the Ninja Focus app is available for download on both iOS App Store and Google Play Store, with monthly and annual subscription plans for $9.99 and $69.99, respectively. For more information, visit: https://www.ninjafocus.com.
