Exceptional Artist Transforms The Promenade With a Large Sculpture
Upper Dublin Residents Celebrate the Magnificent Work of ArtCLEARWATER, FL, USA, June 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dustin Miller, an internationally renowned metal sculpture artist, created a large sculpture called Vapor in The Promenade at Upper Dublin, Pennsylvania. The tall, abstract sculpture gloriously highlights an exclusive water fountain in the luxurious community. Last March, developers BET Investments installed the work of art for the residents to enjoy.
When asked about the inspiration behind the spectacular artwork, Dustin replied, “I wanted the sculpture to enhance the natural beauty of the fountain instead of distracting from it. The goal was to build an impactful, fun, and dynamic piece that changes shape from every angle. I integrated the artwork to allow multiple fountains to spray from the bottom, highlighting the water’s aesthetic appeal.”
To achieve this feat, Dustin followed the same large sculpture process he usually observes for similar projects:
● Develop a drawing and concept.
● Build a freestyle sculpture roughly based on the sketch.
● Shear the metal pieces into desired shapes.
● Weld the sculpture into place.
● Create separate pieces for bigger sculptures.
About the Artist
Apart from large metal sculptures, Dustin also creates freestanding and wall sculptures. He showed an aptitude for art at a young age, winning prestigious awards since middle school. Dali Museum has awarded him several surrealism recognitions for his drawings.
What impressed us more is Dustin’s inspiration. He enjoys incorporating elements of the earth into his aluminum sculptures such as water, wind, fire, plants, and anything organic.
Dustin has a relentless desire to create, motivating him to use his talents to build masterpieces worldwide. His love for architecture and art allows him to develop the most magnificent sculptures of different sizes. He has worked with notable brands like Netflix, Hilton Hotels, the University of Colorado, and more.
We recommend sending an email to info@dustinmillergallery.com for a free consultation. Please note that the Dustin Miller Gallery operates strictly by appointment only.
Dustin Miller
Dustin Miller Gallery
+1 7278881122
email us here