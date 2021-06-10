Summerville man sentenced to 7 years for sexual exploitation of a minor

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – June 10, 2021 – Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Summerville man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor. On June 9, 2021, Jordan Gerald pleaded guilty to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 3rd Degree, in Dorchester County before Judge Maite Murphy.

On February 16, 2019, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that files of child sexual abuse material had been uploaded to a social media page. The case was referred to the Dorchester Sheriff’s office for further investigation. After obtaining subscriber information for the social media page, investigators executed a search warrant at Gerald’s Summerville home. Gerald stated he was responsible for the social media page that was the catalyst of the investigation. An examination of his phone showed he was accessing an online storage system to access thousands of files of child sexual abuse material.

Judge Murphy sentenced Gerald to 10 years in prison, suspended to serving seven years in prison to be followed by three years of probation. Gerald will have to register as a sex offender upon his release. Gerald also pleaded guilty to one count of Unlawful Neglect of a Child and one count of Domestic Violence, 2nd Degree, stemming from an unrelated domestic violence case prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s office. Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison on those charges, to be served concurrently with the Attorney General’s case.